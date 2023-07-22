I had a lovely outing with Nancy and Helen on what seemed to be the very first actual summer day this year, in the third week of July.
We headed up to Greenville to get our Yarn Cruise cards stamped (a fun excuse to find yarn stores all over Maine and enter multiple raffles). Yummy goat cheese and brie crepes were had at a food truck near the steamboat landing.
We spent an afternoon of swimming and knitting at Lily Bay State Park beach with just a few detours, including Barrows Falls in Abbot and Monson General Scoops for ice cream, of course. So thankful summer has truly arrived.
Town Office
Our tax assessor is in the process of wrapping up the town real estate re-evaluations. Tax bills are on track to be sent out toward the end of August/Sept. 1, and are due 30 days later.
If you enjoy reading deeds and would like to help Jackson get its tax maps updated, then please give Brenda a call to volunteer, 722-3439. The process has been started but the Town Office continues to need support in reviewing deeds for land splits in order to accurately update the tax maps.
Yard sale season
There is a whopper of an estate sale happening in Brooks on McTaggert Street. Every few Saturdays you’ll notice the signs on Route 7, or check the Facebook page for updates: Habitat for Humanity for Waldo County.
There is a phenomenal amount of stuff in the house and barn. Apparently the owners had a gift shop at one point in their lives. There’s every kind of holiday decoration — new in the packaging; along with bone china — mid-century and antique (found a Limoges soup tureen in perfect condition), and Goebel Hummels galore.
They had not even touched the attic when I was there last. A portion of all proceeds goes to Habitat, so you’re also contributing to a great cause.
Veteran benefits
Thursday, July 27, 5:30-7 p.m., local attorney and Freedom town columnist Tyler Hadyniak will give a free Veterans Law class through the Regional School Unit 3 Adult & Community Education program.
Mr. Hadyniak is the only veterans disability law attorney in Waldo and Knox counties, and the class will be an introductory review of how to get benefits, for veterans and their families and caretakers.
The class is both in person at Mount View or by Zoom and, though free, you need to register: email sbrennan@rsu3.org or call 441-2211.
Tattooed Dad Brewing Co.
August is almost here, how did that happen?! Never fear, Tattooed Dad will keep us tapping our toes! Aug. 5: Hologram (mixed genre touring musician from Arizona); Aug. 12: The Hot Suppers (grassy); Aug. 19: Smoke & Mojo (gypsy soul); and Aug. 26: Jolene and Eric (eclectic acoustic).
Saturday Music is from 4-7 p.m., no cover and family friendly. You are always welcome to bring your own food and/or join the potluck.
Soak up the summer, but be vigilant. This week a dirt bike motorcycle was stolen from a home on Village Road, and fortunately found(!), after a police report was filed.