WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S Senator Angus King Jr., I-Maine, has introduced the Freedom to Vote Act, legislation to improve access to the ballot for Americans and advance commonsense election integrity reforms.

According to a press release from King's office, the bill reflects feedback from state and local election officials, including Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, to ensure the local authorities directly responsible for implementing reforms are able to do so effectively. It also would end partisan gerrymandering and help eliminate the undue influence of secret money in our elections, according to the release.

