Hello All,
I ventured down to Freedom to get a strawberry shortcake from the Freedom Grangers sale on Sunday.
All this rain and the plants look like they have drowned. Marilyn planted some for me, as I had got some done in my barrels. Moved them closer to the house, easier access. Getting older is no fun at times.
All is quiet in town.
Anniversaries
Congrats to Wes and Gwen Kinney of town on their 60th anniversary June 30. May they have many more.
Congrats to Loring and Terry Ripley on their anniversary. Best wishes for more.
Breakfast and lunch
The school kids 18 and younger here will be able to get free breakfasts and lunches at Mount View starting on July 5, through Aug. 3, Monday through Friday. Breakfast served 7:45-9 a.m. Lunch served 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. They do not have to be enrolled in the School District to participate.
Strawberry trip
Got some all picked berries at Benton Neck from Norm, and they were delicious. Made strawberry shortcakes. Yummy. He parks right at the storage units with his pickup, told me he had 420 boxes that day to sell. He was nearly sold out when I stopped in. Great big berries.
Raven's Berry Farm
Call 382-6329 for picking dates. They were open for U-pick on Sunday the 24th. Opened earlier than I realized; the rain changes picking.
Chicken Barbecue
By Liberty Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or till gone. Call to reserve dinners, Lisa at 649-6812 or Bill at 542-3794. Half a chicken, coleslaw, macaroni salad, baked beans, chips, roll, cookie, and drink, $15. 187 Main St., Liberty.
Sympathy
My old classmate, Elaine Nickless Smith Saucier, passed on June 27. She will be missed by me. COVID came and we never did get to have lunch together and visit. She was being treated for her cancer, same type my mother had. Rest in peace. Sympathy to her family.
Distant cousin
Sympathy to the family of Howard Hurd Sr. who has passed on. He is missed. I usually heard from him once a year when he ordered the Historical Calendars.
Knox Historical Society
If you have old pictures, or articles of interest about Knox, please contact Myrna Raven. She is helping to do a Historical Calendar once again. Thanks.
Freedom's farmers market
On Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. each week through Aug. 29 at The Lost Kitchen, and new outdoor market, fresh produce, 20 vendors, homeshop is open, both floors, wine shop also. Rain or shine. I passed through Freedom, people and cars everywhere.
Graveside service
For Marie (Pagel) Warman on Sunday, July 9, 2 p.m.m Seyward Cemetery in Thorndike. Followed by a get-together at the home of Brian and Lynn Warman, 237 Bailey Road.
Hay for sale
Mike Bailey and Lisa Hubbard, Morse Road in town. Contact them. The weather has not been good for haying.
Something to think about
Reading is not just an escape. It is access to a better way of life. Read on.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to my sis Marilyn on July 8. Happy 2nd birthday to Millicent Doughty on July 7. Happy birthday to Cody Doughty July 8. May they all have many more.
Until next time,
Stay safe, be kind, and enjoy yourself when you can. Life is too short, so make the most of each day.
Pay it forward when you can.