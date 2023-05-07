On Wednesday nine of us celebrated Wayne's birthday at Applebee's. Afterward cake and ice cream at his home with family and friends.
Off to Old Town
To see Alialin and her mom, Deb Ziobron, who is battling her cancer. She needs a miracle, and many prayers.
Katie, Sara and I visited Deb and Ali. Laura and Karen have stayed and helped for a few days.
I got to see the girls’ apartment in Orono, thanks to Katie. I would get lost by myself for sure. It was a sunny day.
Thinking of you
Missing my Unit 43 friends.
Chicken Barbecue
At the Unity Legion Hall the S.A.L. is hosting a Chicken Barbecue on May 20, 12 noon till gone, $10 a meal. Half a chicken, baked beans, potato salad, roll, dessert and water. Eat in or take out.
Get well
Lois Zezima is ill and in a Portland hospital. Get well soon, Lois.
Monthly suppers
On May 13 at 5 p.m. is the first supper at the Excelsior Lodge 151 at Saturday Cove in Northport. Raffle door prizes. Jake Bryant says come and support them. Second Saturday of each month. Adults $10, kids 6-12 $5, and under 6 free.
MVHS fund-raiser
Make-A-Wish fund-raiser Friday, May 12, an outside picnic barbecue, $15 each meal. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Then inside at 6 p.m. is a movie in the Performing Arts Center, “The Parent Trap."
Convention
The American Legion Auxiliary Convention is June 9-11 at Jeff's Catering and Events Center in Brewer. I plan to go for the first time in several years.
Dandelions
Oh boy, thanks to Frankie Drew I had some greens for supper, a couple of times. Yummy.
Until next week,
Beware of all the scammers on the phone wanting your money, and in emails. It is terrible how many I get.
You got to learn to vibe alone. You can't depend on other people to make you happy.
Happy Mother's Day!
See you next week, the good Lord willing. The sun is shining, so that is great. Be kind.