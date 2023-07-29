Hello All,
The farmers here are haying to get caught up. The rain has hampered a lot of things. Had some fresh veggies, lettuce, garlic, dill, scallions, tomatoes, and cukes, Swiss chard, beet greens, squash, blueberries and black raspberries.
Road repair
Our Morse Road got some gravel in the bump area, then got tarred to fill it in. Much better now. Thanks.
Sympathy
Our condolences to the family and friends of Joan Sheldon, who recently passed away. Joan lived in Knox for a long time before she left for a few years. She is missed by many..
Get well
May our friend Danielle Littlefield Pissari of Florida get better, she is battling her cancer again. Thinking and praying for Dani, her hubby Mark and Milo, her pup. You got this! Love from Maine.
Joy Valley Riders
In Knox, Pleasant View Stable is having a youth camp Aug. 7-10. Day Camp 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Beginners age 4-12. Learning about horse health, grooming, lots of riding. Mentors will be with students. Lots of fun. Contact Holly Ingraham for more info or to register your child.
Reminder
Freedom Congregational Church Saturday Supper on Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m. Chicken and biscuits and all the extras. Always very yummy.
Benefit supper
A benefit spaghetti supper will be served on Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Palermo American Legion Post, adults $10, to help with expenses for the McCarty family who recently lost their daughter Alia. Pie auction and 50/50 afterward. Pies and sweets wanted for the auction. Info, contact the Post Auxiliary, Mary Haskell, 485-6605.
Out for the day
I recently went with Wayne and Laura for a joy ride down the coast, through Lincolnville, Camden, Rockport and Rockland. We had dinner on the ocean at Archer's Landing restaurant. Lobster, clams, chowder and salads, and more. Raspberry pie and only one piece left, so I got to bring it home. It was so nice to get out with them. They went to show me where the Rockland breakwater was located. At a distance I was happy to finally see it. They checked out the lime kilns, too, at one stop. Such big beautiful homes all over that area. Wayne showed me places he worked at as a young man helping Lee Richardson, Dick Leonard and Bob Richardson.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to David Doughty! Happy 9th birthday to Sadie Lewis! Happy 90th birthday to Marie Brillard!
Anniversaries
Happy 25th anniversary to Chrissie and Keith Hunter! Happy 50th anniversary to Jay and Lorri Cunningham!
Open house
The Montville Historical Society on Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will have the Kingdom Schoolhouse open for visitors. This is during the Montville Field Day. They are offering plants for sale, special daylilies donated by Bill Warman of the Maine Garden, as well as perennials donated by members.
Come and support the society and see many lovely artifacts and displayed items at the school. The collection is simply amazing to see.
Until next time,
Be safe, and be kind. Pay it forward when you can. Thanks to Poncho Bailey for raising money to replace the American flags flying on our roads in Knox. She hopes to meet her goal of $500 and I think has about $400. She will gladly accept a donation. Thanks. Get some fresh veggies, folks. Heald Farm and Community Store.