Hello All,
Well it is feeling more fallish, and I like that. Enjoying fresh veggies still, sweet corn, cukes and more. Tomato and cuke sandwiches as well. Who doesn't like those? More grass getting cut for haylage. The farmers are very busy. Some folks been to Windsor and Blue Hill fairs. Fall is always busy.
Sympathy
Our second selectman Peter Curra sadly passed away. He will be missed by many. Thinking of Seth, Amy, Sarah and family.
Apples
Maine-ly Orchard on Route 7 will be opening on Friday, Sept. 8. Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sneakers Galore
White Lobster is open Wednesday throuh Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., loads of sneakers with earthy tone colors.
Birthdays
Happy 100th birthday to World War II vet Stan Wood. Hope he has a good day.
Happy birthday on Sept. 2 to Kameron Doughty!! I am late.
Anniversary
Happy 61st anniversary to Gary and Sylvia Glidden!
Handcrafters Day is back
In Belfast, volunteers will offer five day-long workshops. Choose from Ukrainian egg decorating, drop-spindle spinning and three quilt making Oct. 5. Registration deadline is Sept. 15; for details, to to waldocountytriad.com. or call 1-866-246-7555 to receive a flyer by mail. All proceeds from the day go to Waldo County Triad to benefit the elderly programs.
Thorndike Days
Third annual on Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. by the Thorndike Parks and Rec. A 10 a.m. parade down Gordon Hill starts off the day. To participate, contact Jeff Trafton at 322-9213. Chicken Barbecue by the Masons. Many vendors will be there. Fun for the kids and all.
Over the Hill Lavender Farm
Open now, Friday through Sunday, non to 5 p.m. Shop is stocked up, and more. Lavender products, herbal tea, baby sweaters, dried lavender, pottery pieces, and new goodies. Stop by to see and visit with Pollyanna and Heidi.
MOFGA Fair
Common Ground Fair will be running Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22, 23 and 24, 10 a.m. Farming demos, and many exhibits, live music and many vendors with foods. It is fun for all. The traffic is heavy but with any planning you can go and leave very easy as I figured out.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Days
The Bangor Savings Bank is once again asking folks to donate PB and J for the food pantries. Drop some off at your nearest Bangor Savings bank if you can. I will donate some to Unity.
Vintage Show and Swap Meet
At Unity Raceway on Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This benefits the Unity Pond Oval Ice Races. Spread the word.
Darren Doughty and Mike Lancaster can answer details about this.
Reminder
Fall is proof that change is beautiful. Seeing some colorful leaves dropping already. Who’s ready for this ? Not me. Time to get the firewood ready, and oil tanks filled up.
My Florida friends
Jan and Robert Smith left early for Florida as the category 4 Hurricane was coming toward their property there. They had downed trees and wires but haven't heard of any other damage yet. Hopefully it wasn't so bad.
Dani prayers
Please, some prayers for my old friend Dani Littlefield Pisarri as she battles cancer once again. She had breast cancer and it has reared its ugly head elsewhere. Thinking of her and Mark.
Calm times
Folks have been out enjoying the nice days kayaking on Freedom Pond, and others, too. Soak up all the good days you can. A ride or walk sounds good, too. People have been driving to Belfast to look out on the bay and see the three yellow Joy Ducks that are anchored out there. You can see them from the walking bridge, and how sweet is that. Plenty of happy and smiles to all.
Anniversary neighbors
Happy 20th anniversary to Carl and Lily Joy!!
Clinton Fair
Runs Sept. 7-10.
Until next time,
Enjoy your week. Go have some fun and be safe. Be kind. The Regional School Unit 3 Superintendent Charles Brown has resigned.