Hello All,
We are finally getting some warmer weather to enjoy. I know one thing, the black flies are out. Now I get to stay holed up inside, ugh. Cannot win. At this time not feeling the greatest, sinus again.
Hello All,
We are finally getting some warmer weather to enjoy. I know one thing, the black flies are out. Now I get to stay holed up inside, ugh. Cannot win. At this time not feeling the greatest, sinus again.
The dandelions are out in full force, hoping to get some more before they are gone by. Got some fiddleheads from Troy General. No one had any other places. Both are good to eat.
They recently had food give-away at MVHS. Fresh veggies and fruit, etc. Many cars were lined up for this. Thanks to whoever sponsors this, it is needed.
Happy birthday to Ali Doughty! Happy birthday to Myrek Norton! Happy 1st birthday to Charleigh Bingham! Happy birthday to Maverick Crosby! Happy birthday to Carson Doughty! Happy birthday to Ethan Doughty! I posted some a little early so I wouldn't forget.
The SAL Chicken Barbecue on May 20, noon at the Unity Legion Post. Eat in or take out.
Join in on Monday, May 29, at Unity Grammar school parking lot. Line up at 8:30 a.m., parade at 9 a.m. March to and back from Pond Cemetery.
Until next week,
Get out and enjoy our days. Be safe and be kind.
Don't fall for any scam deals, please be careful. Recently a couple were scammed of money for what they thought was by financial institutions for a personal loan. They gave their bank info to have funds transferred to them. It was a scam and their accounts were drained. Don't apply for anything with a strange company online or over the phone.
Don't worry, be happy!
Knox town columnist
Rita Doughty writes about events and happenings in Knox for The Republican Journal. You can reach Rita at knoxtownnews@yahoo.com or 382-6783.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.