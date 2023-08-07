Hello All,
It's a beautiful day as I type this. My laptop always manages to lock me out when I need it most.
Haying being done in town. Cow corn looking good that I've seen. Flowers blooming all over. Don Orff is selling his beautiful colors of gladiolus at the end of our Morse Road. Stop by and get some reasonably priced. Don is a great worker, always busy. He will be 91 on Aug. 23.
Birthdays
A very happy 94th birthday to Loretta Grass!
Happy birthday to Ron Nason!
Over The Hill Lavender Farm
Taking a break month of August and closed; will reopen Sept. 1.
Wedding
A lot of the Doughty family and relatives attended the beautiful wedding of Maddy Knowlton and Damien Doughty on July 29 held at The Barn, Rosemoore in Monroe. A fun time had by all. Thankful for the invite to see everyone. Food was delicious, and all the work that was done was awesome. Congrats to the newlywed Doughtys!
Anniversaries
Happy 53rd to Kenny and Kathy Cunningham ! Happy 15th to Dan and Penny Sampson !
Raising money for flags in town
Poncho Bailey has raised $657 for replacing flags. She will still accept donations. She thanks everyone for the support. I noticed a couple were hanging by only half of the flag.
Freedom Academy lot
I took pictures today of the old crumbling wall and steps behind the Flag Memorial, located by Freedom Congregational Church. I, for one, hope the town can save the steps that went into Freedom Academy and fix the plot so it looks better. I was told something will be done, brush cleaned up, etc. Thanks, Ryan, for talking with me. Thanks for this.
Off to the races
Ryder Wren and family are off to the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee. Good luck to him. That kid is fearless.
Singalong
At the Jackson Congregational Church on Sunday, Aug. 20, 6-7 p.m. Come and sing and have refreshments and talk after. All welcome. They are trying to revive the church.
Little one
Happy birthday to Mya Roach on her 2nd birthday.
Thorndike Day
Thorndike Day is on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. A fun day with parade.
Freedom Field Day
On Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parade at 10 a.m. Live music 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with Dusty Buckets. Chicken Barbecue at 11:30 a.m., get a pre-sale ticket for this from Freedom Town Office. Games and fun for the kids.
Off to a wedding
Wayne and Laura are off to Bluff Mountain Lodge, Bluff Mountain Cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee. The place was built on a mountaintop, Chilhowee Mountain. The sights and view were spectacular. They will be attending the wedding of Cody Emery and Jordyn Labrie. Jordyn is the daughter of Amanda and Dave Labrie, formerly of Winslow and now of Texas. Good friends of the Doughtys. Congrats to the Emerys.
Racing was canceled for Friday
Unity Raceway will be hosting races on Friday, Aug. 11, double features, no heat.
Free Rabies Clinic
In Freedom at the election building on Saturday, Sept. 30, 9-11 a.m. $5 each pet for non-residents. For info: 382-6178 or 323-6308.
Donation
The Red Knights Maine Chapter IX donated $700 from the bike ride they had to benefit Joy to Be Bald.This money helps people with cancer. Congrats to them for helping.
Sympathy
Our sympathy on the recent loss of Fay Bryant Lataille. Thinking of her family and relatives at this time.
Mustang Round-Up
On Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-11 p.m., Karaoke with DJ Holly, 6-9 p.m., and DJ Device Deb, 9-11 p.m. Come and see your fellow Mustangs from the different classes. Public welcome. Don't put it off as you never know when the person is gone you wanted to see. Held at the Front Street Pub, with John Gibbs and crew.
Happy birthday, Coasties
Happy 233rd birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard. 233 years to our nation. Est. Aug. 4, 1790.
Supper
I got to visit with a friend, Jan Smith, at the Freedom Congregational Supper. Great meal and visit.
New Phone number
The Waldo County Tech Center has a new phone number. (207) 407-WCTC or 407-9282. Fax is (207) 802-5204.
Until next time,
Have a great week and be safe. Between rain showers, weather has been good. Send me some news. Call or email.