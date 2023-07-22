Well we finally got a little break from all the rain. Seemed good to see sunshine. The veggies are growing. Had fresh cukes, lettuce, summer squash, zucchini and tomatoes. So yummy.
In town
It is all quiet, and farmers are trying to get their haying done between rain showers. New Beat Farm is very busy this time of year with their garden crops and farmers markets.
Homecoming
On Saturday, July 15, Jody Cushman and I attended the EDNVP Veronica Gurney's homecoming for Maine at the American Legion Post 2 in Augusta. A lobster dinner for us both with friends there. I am so proud of Veronica, have known her for a long time, meeting her at the American Legion Auxiliary meetings. Congrats to her. She made us all very proud.
If you're having a birthday, happy day to you, too.
Sympathy
Our condolences to the family and friends of Erma Elwell who has passed on. She lived a long life in Unity before moving to her daughter Ruth's.
August supper
The monthly supper at Freedom Congregational Church is on Saturday, Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m. for chicken and biscuits, and menu.
Reminder
The Chicken Barbecue at Unity Legion Post is July 29, noon till gone.
RSU 3 Adult Ed Class
A class meeting with Veterans Disability Law attorney Tyler Hadyniak at Mount View High School, 5:30-7 p.m. July 27. No charge to attend, but must register by email to sbrennan@rsu3.org or call 441-2211.
If you are a veteran this is the meeting for you, to get help with possible compensation.
Fireworks
The fireworks for Searsport that were postponed have been rescheduled for Aug. 5.
Burial notice
Robert Hamilton will have graveside services at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on July 28 at 9 a.m. in Augusta, 163 Mt. Vernon Road. Condolences to his wife Claire and family.
Freedom Field Day
The town of Freedom Field Day is on Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parade at 10 a.m. Chicken Barbecue by Freedom Fire Department that supports them. Get barbecue tickets early from Town Office. Games, food and lots of fun planned.
Annual reunion
The Mount View Mustang Round-up is on Aug. 12, 5 p.m. at Front Street Pub in Belfast. Make plans to go and see fellow graduates and teachers. Always a good time.
Mount View Football Boosters Club
See the site on Facebook for details on games scheduled. Cathy Herrick Hartley is selling earrings now, $18 per pair, with Mount View on them and footballs as a fundraiser for the club. All proceeds go to the club. Look her up. Thanks, Cathy.
Reminder
If you're ever feeling lonely, just look at the moon. Someone, somewhere is looking at it, too.
Until next time,
I finally got this posted as my laptop had me locked out and I couldn't get logged on the internet. Such is life.
Have a great week, so discover something fun. Be safe and be kind.