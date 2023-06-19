Lightning knocked my modem out for my internet, and I had to get it replaced. More lightning as I typed this up so had to unplug it to be safe. Luckily the truck of my company had stopped next door in the road so I hollered to him just in time to get it fixed. I had just called in and got a ticket number for tech support. That was good timing, as someone else had lost internet, too.
Garden plants
I am trying to get my flower barrels ready to get my few plants in them. Cukes and tomatoes. Seems like we have a lot of rainy days.
Sympathy
I sadly report that our first selectman, Galen Larrabee, has passed away. Thinking of his family at this time. May he rest in peace.
Al Green, husband of Elaine Ingraham Cassidy Green, has passed away at Togus. Elaine grew up in Knox. May he find peace.
Condolences
I am thinking of my granddaughter Alialin Doughty in Old Town on the loss of her mom, Deborah Ziobron this morning. Her battle is over from her cancer. Ali took great care of her mom until her last breath.
May she fly with the angels.
People are talking
I saw an article from mainepublic.org about a proposal to use the Unity College campus, aka Unity Environmental University, in Unity, as a transitional housing community for as many as 600 asylum seekers. The proposal was submitted to the state by The Greater Portland Council of Governments.
Shortcake season
Freedom Grange will have strawberry shortcakes for sale at $5 each on Sunday, June 25, noon-2 p.m.
Hidden Blooms Greenhouse
My sis Marilyn and I discovered this Amish greenhouse off Route 220 in Unity at 287 Pioneer Way. Follow the signs. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Thursday and Sunday. Lots of beautiful flowers. Petunias, begonias, geraniums, gerbera daisies and lots more. You'll be excited to see all the flowers. July 6 will be last day open. Near the Amish Community Market, and by the many buildings for sale.
American Legion Auxiliary convention
I decided to go to Brewer, Jeff's Catering, this past weekend for our Auxiliary Convention meetings, and fun. It was fun, and tiring though. Pat Grant was elected Department of Maine president. I will be helping on the Ways and Means Committee fund-raising for the next year. Get busy and make me some homemade crafts, jams, jellies, pickles, etc. Pick up some clearance items for our fair table. We will be honoring lady veterans this year at the Sisters in Arms Center in Augusta. And more. I spent Friday night with Ali and Deb.
Birthday
Happy 91st birthday to Wes Kenney, who recently celebrated his birthday with family.
Listen up
I don't feel like I'm getting older. It's more like my warranty has expired and my parts are wearing out.
Until next time,
Flag Day was celebrated on June 14. Stay safe, it's warmed up, and let's get the gardens done. Kids are out of school, so be careful of them. They get the bikes out.