Hello All,

It’s another week passed by already. Rain, and more rain, I guess that’s how it is, like it or not. At least it was good seeing the haying has been getting done. Don Orff has glads still at the end of Morse Road to sell, and potatoes. The wind from traffic going by has upset his display table, flowers and all. I noticed he braced his stand on Friday. I cannot imagine planting about 3,500 glads. They are so pretty. Good luck, Don.

