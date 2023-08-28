It’s another week passed by already. Rain, and more rain, I guess that’s how it is, like it or not. At least it was good seeing the haying has been getting done. Don Orff has glads still at the end of Morse Road to sell, and potatoes. The wind from traffic going by has upset his display table, flowers and all. I noticed he braced his stand on Friday. I cannot imagine planting about 3,500 glads. They are so pretty. Good luck, Don.
Over in Montville
Get well soon to Glenn Martin Sr., I hope you are doing good now. Nothing like being home from the hospital. Thinking of you.
Sympathy
Our condolences to the family of Elaine Quinlan who recently passed. Thinking of Richard and family. I remember the Twilight Track Club, and helping out. Kevin and Wayne were young running track. Fun times.
Newlyweds
Congrats to Tiffany and David Devine on their recent marriage. May you have many years together. Shawna Mitchell made the beautiful cake.
Many anniversaries
Happy 60th to Charlie and Arlene Schaefer! Happy 27th, Mark and Melanie Ripley! Happy 34th, Steve and Barrie Fernald! Happy 23rd, Chuck and Raena Penney! Happy 5th, Tanner and Logan Grant! Happy 28th, Chris and Clint Spaulding! Happy 46th, Bob and Geraldine Morrill! Happy 10th, Jenny Greeley and Paul Willette! Happy 46th, Ann and Ken Sweeney!
Get well, Knox neighborsGet well to Marilyn Larrabee Schofield! Hope you are better soon. And Jackie Bryant, hope you are home soon, and feeling better. May they both be well and back home very soon. Sending prayers.
Voiture news
On Saturday, Sept. 9, Prom for 40/8 and Le Femmes members only. Ham dinner at 12 noon followed by prom at 2 p.m. at Unity Legion Post 50.
Knox heads-up
The third annual Pit Bike Race date has been announced. Drew’s Hard Knox will be on Oct. 22, registering at 9 a.m. See Frank Drew for info. Mark your calendars. Schedule of classes is on the DHK track site, 144 Flat Road Knox, Facebook.
Newborn
Congrats to Ryan St. Clair and Mykenna Grotton and big brother Karson on the birth of Crue David Wayne St. Clair, Tuesday, Aug. 22. He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 21 3/4 inches long. Congrats to all the families!
Race clinic
On Sunday Ronnie Stewart held a race clinic for the youngsters at Drew’s Hard Knox track.
Thinking of you
Thinking of Pat Hayden at this time, he needs prayers.
100 years old
Ruth Worcester, sister to the late Maude Ghent of Knox, will soon be celebrating her 100th birthday. Please send this lady a birthday card to 40 Old Spofford Road, Winchester, NH 03471. I remember her from the Grange days especially. I also remember her sister Janet Blood.
Reminder
Jason Hemmens will be performing a saxophone concert at MVHS CPAC on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Party time
Rodney and Debbie Ingraham recently celebrated their 50th anniversay with family and friends. Congrats to them.
Retired, new businesses
After 30 years at Irving Oil in Searsport, Rob Doughty has finally retired to enjoy himself more with his family, wife Miranda and daughter Arianna. He has started DAD’s – Doughty’s Auto Detailing, and DLMS – Doughty’s Land Management Services. He will be doing bush hogging, rototilling, driveway grading and more. Call or text him at 207-323-0908.He is already getting busy. Good luck to you, Rob.
Hunting season
Bear hunting season is upon us. Good luck to the bear hunters.
Remember
Help others even when you know they can’t help you back. Be kind.
Until next time,
Get some of the fresh corn. I had some and yummy. Many other veggies are ready to harvest, too. Eating cukes and loving it here.
School
School starts Aug. 29, I believe. Be watchful of the little ones out there. Good luck to all the college kids as well. Happy school year to all.