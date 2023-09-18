Hello All,
It will be the first day of autumn on Sept. 23. Hard to believe — where has the time gone to? As I write we are expecting winds and rain from Hurricane Lee to blow in Friday evening and Saturday I was told. Hopefully not much damage, or flooding, no power loss. First one to come this close in a long time.
Kinneys’ homestead Knox Ridge
Many eagles are always flying around or perched in the maple trees. A sight to behold, and can see them from the church.
Fall Open House
On Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the old East Knox Schoolhouse, Knox Historical Society will be open. Stop by and check it out. A toll booth is planned for the Common Ground Fair weekend also, Sept. 22-24.
Birthdays
Happy 7th to Bradleigh Bingham! Happy 3rd to Reagan Bingham! This miracle little girl is still going strong (from her brain tumor). Happy 6th to Grayson Grant! Happy 9th to Jenna Sullivan! Happy 15th to Elliot Ingraham! Happy 11th to AJ Keyes! AJ is the great-grandson of the late Carleton and Margaret Stewart. Happy 23rd to Nick Drew!
Anniversaries
Happy 23rd anniversary to Wayne and Laura Doughty! Happy 58th to Ronnie and Sheila Moody! Happy 25th to Bruce and Suzanne Larrabee! Happy 31st to Paul and Laura Stewart!
Ice cream
New fall hours at John’s Ice Cream on Route 3 in Liberty started on the 10th. Tuesday thru Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Homemade ice cream and so delicious. It’s worth the trip.
Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap
On Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Unity Raceway. Snowmobiles, dirt bikes and ATVs. Bring what you have. Concession available.
Harvest Festival
At Freedom Congregational Church Saturday, Oct. 7. Breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m. Ham Supper at 4:30 p.m. Live music and more going on.
Auxiliary Unit 43, Belfast Legion
Fall Craft Fair, craft fair tables available. Sept. 30, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Contact Tammy for a table, 322-0093.
Thorndike Day
The date has been changed to Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parade, and Chicken Barbecue and more.
Monroe
The Gesner Park sign is missing. Please return it. If this was a prank, do the right thing and bring it back.
Not funny.
Lady Veterans, WWII
Joy Lewis Asuncion serves as the Maine State Ambassador for the National Military Women’s Memorial. She is seeking help connecting with any World War II women to honor them for their service. Please contact her if you know of a lady vet or are one.
Flowers
Leafsong Farm has some beautiful dahlias blooming. Find Stacy at 507 Back Belmont Road. She makes beautiful arrangements and wreaths of flowers. She is on Facebook.
Get ready, Unity
The Common Ground Fair is here, Sept. 22-24. Traffic will be heavy those three days, so be prepared.
4th District Meeting ALA
Ann Spaulding has posted that the American Legion Auxiliary meeting has been changed to Oct. 1, 1 p.m. at Richmond Legion Post. Auxiliary members, she’d love for you to attend and support our district.
TRIAD
Waldo County TRIAD has the reflective house number signs for sale at cost for those interested. They are $10 each, can be set into ground roadside or attached to mailbox. They help first responders or delivery people find a particular home or you. Send your order to Waldo County TRIAD, P.O. Box 125, Belfast, ME 04915. Include your phone number so you can be contacted when your sign is ready. If it’s helpful, someone can deliver it. Contact TRIAD at 1-866-426-7555, email triad@waldocounty.gov, website waldocountytriad.com. Let’s sign for safety help.
Also as fall is here, if you need help with heating, contact Waldo County CAP 338-3025 to get on the list.
Ramble On Farm in Knox
They go to The Lost Kitchen on Tuesdays with their fresh chicken, pork and eggs to the outdoor farm market stand. Go early — the traffic is heavy. Other times can pre-order pasture-raised chix and pork by calling 341-0439 or jess@rambleonfarm.me. They have turkeys free ranging, 55 Knox Ridge Road.
Get well
Feel better to Marilyn Schofield.
Remember
It’s your life, don’t let anyone make you feel guilty for living it your way.
Things are disappearing
Lock up and be vigilant, stay alert as things seem to walk off. Get cameras to post outside to be safer.
Until next week,
As I struggle with this laptop, hope to have a column. Be safe and be kind. Call me with news or email me photos at knoxtownnews@yahoo.com. Thanks!