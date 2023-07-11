First selectman position is open. Nomination papers are available starting on July 6, and have to be returned by Aug. 7. Election will be Sept. 5.
Fresh veggies
Beet greens for the win. Had scallions and leafy salad greens and radishes.
Raffle winner
The Knox Boosters Club big raffle winner was Cassie Skidgelle. Congrats to her. This raffle's proceeds help pay for maintenance of Larrabee Field.
Knox Historical Society
A real Ice Cream Social will be held by the Knox Historical Society at Farwell's Lumber Barn in Thorndike Village on Saturday, July 15, noon to 4 p.m. This is featuring John's Homemade Ice Cream and Maine Made Sodas, in floats, cones and cups.
All proceeds benefit the restoration of the East Knox one-room schoolhouse. It was moved across town to serve as a community event space and museum. This event is hosted by Farwell Project, and will accompany sidewalk sales, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farwell Museum Store, Garden Variety, and Boxcar Books. Despite the lack of sidewalks, it will be located at 37 Gordon Hill Road beside the RR tracks. All welcome.
Birthdays
Happy 6th birthday to Chance Cunningham! He had a much-loved Minecraft Party. Happy 3rd birthday to Payton Elsie McCann! Happy 5th birthday to Wyatt Coleman!
Anniversaries
Happy 5th anniversary to Josh and Hannah Richardson Brown! Happy 28th anniversary to Darrell and Coleen Jewett! Happy 22nd anniversary to Rickie and Tammy Salisbury! Happy 40th anniversary to David and Paula Leavitt! May they all have many more years together.
Until next time,
Have a great week. We got rain, but the high humidity is the worst. My garden barrel plants seem to be doing OK, but something ate some of the leaves off my cukes. Be safe and be kind.