Hello All,
It is another fast week that flew by. Looking for some fresh veggies. I must take a trip to Beth's Farm Market in Warren, I see on Facebook posts that she has lots ready to purchase, and my favorite, cucumbers. Yummy. Has many greenhouses.
All is quiet in town here. Schools are out and now kids are enjoying the summer. as the first day of summer was last Tuesday.
Knox Champions!
The Lady Knox Legends, Waldo County Youth Softball Team, won the championship recently. They had one loss early in the season and then went the remainder of the season undefeated. Congrats to players and coaches, and they did it in the pouring rain last weekend. Way to go, girls!! Coached by Meredith and Trevor Ripley, and Assistant Coach Devon McCormick.
Anniversaries
Happy 36 years to Hank and Lisa Elkins! Happy 52 years to Barry and Vera McCormick! Happy 65 years to Allen and Tisha Downer! Happy 40 years to David and Lori Montminy! Also happy anniversary to Josh and Macy St. Clair! May they all have many more years.
In nearby Troy
Tom Byron, Brian Piper and Rick Montana, selectmen for Troy, presented Bessie Luce with the Boston Post Cane at age 93 for being the oldest resident in Troy. She also received a certificate and bouquet of flowers. Congrats, Bessie, from me.
Visitors
Gabe and Alialin Doughty along with Reese Brown visited their Dad, Lin Doughty Jr., on Thursday. It was a great visit for the kids and him.
Gabe and Reese also stayed with me while here. He rescued me on Friday when my car quit. I knew it had to be power not working, and sure enough the wire came off my battery, I discovered. He got me going again. Thankful for him.
Duck Lake
Chrissie Mitchell, and son Wayne Jr., and Doreen Beerman, also David and Bobby Richardson were among those who spread Bob Richardson's ashes at the lake on his birthday, June 19. He is missed by many.
Over The Hill ...
...Lavender Farm and Gift Shop will be opening for the season on Friday, July 7, at noon.
Knox Historical Society
Starting again is the Society. An Ice Cream Social is planned for July 15, noon-4 p.m. $5 ice cream treats. This will be held at Farwell's Mill in Thorndike. This is postponed from July 1.
Get well soon, Diana.
Missed by me
Missing my "little" big brother Dwayne on his birthday June 23. Since 2008.
Strawberry season
Raven's Berry Farm is planning to open for pick your own the end of June. Berries are ripening slowly. Call 382-6329 for recorded info.
Lupine Cottage
The Gift Shop Cottage is a co-op of 60 artists and craftspeople. They are celebrating Christmas every day at the cottage. Many gifts and treasures. They can be found on Searsport Avenue, Belfast. Pottery, bird houses, jewelry, Maine-made gifts, paintings, and many, many items are available. Open daily, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 338-4300.
Remember
Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day.
Until next time,
Get out and get some much-needed sun. Sis and I went to check out the field of lupines on Frye Mountain. She got out for a few minutes to move some branches in the way, and had ticks on her immediately. They are awful this year. So beware the ticks. Stay safe, all.