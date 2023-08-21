Community News

Cornhole Champs

Lori Montminy of Knox and friend Ted Smith, cornhole champions at an RV resort in Bradley. Photo Courtesy of Lori Montminy

 Photo Courtesy of Lori Montminy

Hello All,

I finally got my laptop to work for me. I guess I need a new one. As I try to type this up it is pouring rain outside. I guess we surely have had a wet summer. We feel like we have sprouted feathers. Soon to be fall and back to school for the students.

Tags

Recommended for you