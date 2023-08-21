Hello All,
I finally got my laptop to work for me. I guess I need a new one. As I try to type this up it is pouring rain outside. I guess we surely have had a wet summer. We feel like we have sprouted feathers. Soon to be fall and back to school for the students.
Anniversary
Congrats!! Happy 50th anniversary to our Knox couple, Rodney and Debbie Ingraham!! Happy 19th to Preston and Kim Cole!! Happy happy 24th to Lenny and Christine Knowlton!!
Happy birthday
A happy 88th birthday to Helen Farrar!! May you have many more. Glad you are settled in down in Florida.
Happy birthday to Stacy Leafsong, of Leafsong Family Farm in Belmont. She has beautiful flowers for any occasion. Look her up at 507 Back Belmont Road.
Happy 18th birthday to Jacob Greeley.
New job
Loni Leathers Spaulding of town is the new administrative assistant in the Unity Town Office now. Congrats to her.
Visit
Alialin and I visited Lin on Thursday. Had a good visit with him. No pictures this time. Hello to all his friends, and thanks for remembering me. Hello Joel, enjoy your X-box. Someday I will get one of your paintings, as I love wildlife and cardinals. Lin had been busy caning chairs this week. I got stuck in the traffic on Route 1 (accident), but was further up from me. Until next time.
Vacation
Sara and Tanner are on a vacation to Myrtle Beach. They got engaged while there and she said Yes. Congrats to them! She will start her last year of nursing at UMO soon.
Newlyweds
Congrats to Dustin Turner and Hope Wiedel on their recent marriage. She is the daughter of Deidra Richardson Wiedel. And granddaughter of Charles “Lee” Richardson of Hope. Congrats to all their family members.
Celebration of life
A celebration of life and memorial service for Jean Libby Alex will be held at the Freedom Congregational Church on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow.
Montville Field Day
Off I went on Aug. 12 to the Montville Historical Society Open House at the Kingdom School House. I met up with friends Jan and Robert Smith. We then went to the field where we had the barbecue chicken and all that was offered with it. A seemingly endless line for the barbecue. It was yummy. Thanks to all for this.
We met up with Paul and Kate Flynn and grandkids. The little ones enjoyed some Beano playing and games. Cool looking T-shirts with a porcupine on the logo. It was a nice day and fun.
I met other people that day, too, I never had met before. Small-town functions are super fun.
Summer is drawing to a close too soon with all these rainy days we’ve had.
Mustang Round-Up
Another year in the history book. Thanks to all those that raised $560 for Operation Reboot Outdoors.This helps veterans, retired law enforcement, and envisions a brighter future to getting them out of the house and into nature by providing them healing through hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreational activities. Thanks to John Gibbs at Front Street Pub also.
Voiture activities
The next prom for members is on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., preceded by a ham dinner at noon at the Unity Legion Post 50.
MVHS concert
Jasson Hemmons will present a saxophone concert at CPAC at Mount View High School on Sept. 6. More details later.
Toy Run
The annual Toy Run by the United Bikers of Maine will be Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., to Windsor Fairgrounds. Ride safe.
Pancake breakfast
At Goldcrest Snowmobile Club on Sept. 9, 8-10 a.m., 31 Cates Road, Dixmont.
Mark your calendar, Class of 1960, Gelia Clark has posted to me this date of Saturday, July 27, 2024, for our next reunion, class of Uni-Free. Pass on this info to our classmates, please.
Summer still
Many folks are getting in all the camping they can, even with rainy days. Playing cornhole competitions, and having lots of fun. Kids swimming and outdoor fun.
Kite Day, Belfast
Bring a blanket for a picnic at the Steamboat Landing lawn for an afternoon of free kites, hot dogs, watermelon, and lemonade Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring the kids.
Until next time,
Have fun and enjoy the garden goodies. Be kind always, and be safe.