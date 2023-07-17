Hello All,
There will be a special town meeting on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. Several articles, pertaining to expenditures for road work, bond payment, for outside assessor, personal property taxes, first selectman salary, install electric sign. Warrant has been posted. Show up if interested to vote.
Voting for a first selectman will be on Sept. 5.
Get well
Hoping Gerry Clark of Webb Road is well soon. Get better to Gloria Lancaster.
Sympathy
Our condolences to the family and friends of Beverly Penney of Shibles Road who passed on July 10. Thinking of the family and friends of Robert Hamilton of Lang Hill Highway who passed on July 11.
Anniversary
Happy anniversary to Travis and Amber Doughty! Happy 43rd anniversary to Allan and Sharon Carmichael Leathers!
Birthdays
Happy 4th birthday to Kaylie Doughty!! Happy 4th birthday to Sawyer Cunningham!! May these little ones have many more.
Flags for our town
Poncho Bailey, a veteran, has decided to raise money to help replenish our flags that are hung on the poles for all to enjoy. Seeing Old Glory flying is awesome. She will be at Hilltop Store on July 22, and 29 at 10 a.m. The cost is $50 each.
If you don't catch her then, you can mail a donation to her at 1389 Bailey Road, Knox 04986. The wind is rough on the flags and they have to be replaced. Thanks to Bill and Jake Bryant for putting them up.
Newborn in Palermo
Congrats to Reggie Haskell and Courtney Buzzell and Chandler on the birth of Beverly Rose Haskell on July 5. She weighed 6 lbs. 7 oz. and was 16.25 inches long. Many congrats to all the family.
Montville Historical Society
The dates that the Kingdom Schoolhouse will be open evenings, 6-8 p.m., are planned for July 31, Aug. 28, and Sept. 18. Also during the Montville Field Day Aug. 12. Time to be announced.The schoolhouse has so many things, history to see and hear about.Takes you back to the olden days. Heidi is still working on the CD movie.
Over The Hill Lavender Farm
Heidi and Pollyanna Sorenson are hard at work picking full-bloom lavender and picking other flowers to dry. The gift shop is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon-5. Stop by and get a tour. On the corner of Route 220, past the Mount View Complex.
Chicken Barbecue
Unity Legion Post 50 veterans have planned a Chicken Barbecue for July 29, noon till gone. Half a chicken, barbecue sauce, baked beans, chips, roll, beverage and dessert. $12 each meal. At Windemere Lane. The Auxiliary helps, too.
Holy mackerel
The tournament is coming up on July 29 and 30. Need tickets first. See John Gibbs for all details.
Since this email service is no longer, if you had it and wish to get emails from our Town Office, you need to give Town Clerk Ivy Larrabee your new email address. I noticed on my email cc that several still had this email, and you wouldn't get it.
Again this year
The Maine Celtic Celebration will be July 21-23 in Belfast. Music, food and fun.
In Bangor
For those that remember our wonderful past department secretary in the American Legion Auxiliary, Mandy Sweet, she is at the Bangor Veterans Home. MVH B29, 44 Hogan Road, Bangor 04401. She had given me a turtle chopping board and I love it. Oh, how she could tell jokes!
Remember
Just one positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. — Dalai Lama.
Finished reading my book
I just recently took the time to read Erin French's memoir, " Finding Freedom." It's a book that you won't forget about in a long time. So happy for her she is at the Lost Kitchen in the old mill in Freedom with her cooking dinners she and her crew serve. Getting to go is a different story without a postcard sent in to be chosen.
Veggies
My cucumbers are growing I am happy to see. All the rain, I was worried. Now to keep the squirrels out. Had beet greens, and broccoli I bought.
On a trip
Alialin is visiting with friends and family up and down the East Coast and is in Florida at this time.
Until next time,
Stay safe, and be kind. Enjoy the days you can.