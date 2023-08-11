It has been pretty good this week, of course we get our rain, whether we want it or not. We cannot control the weather so we do the best we can. The veggies are growing good, and we have had some sweet corn. Keeping my cukes on hand and I am happy. Thanks, Poncho, for bringing me veggies, most appreciated.
Birthdays
Happy 2nd birthday to Emmett Chase! To Tasha Wood! To Kaylib Doughty! To Heather Merrifield!
And a Big Happy 91st birthday to Don Orff !! Don't forget to get some of his gladiolus from the stand on Morse Road. He planted around 3,500, I heard. His late wife Alice loved glads and this was her project.
In town
Peter Curra's Farm Stand is open Wednesday thru Sunday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Pete is a selectman, and next month we will be voting for a first selectman. I have heard Josh Larrabee is running for the seat. If anyone else is running, please let me know.
Musical evening
Jolene Bryant of town will be performing at Tattooed Dad's in Jackson, Route 7, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 4-7 p.m. She's inviting you to stop by.
Celebration in Unity
The Unity Raceway is celebrating its 75th year on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. Fron 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a gathering of drivers, cars and model displays, and more. Concession available. Holly and Joey have fun events planned.
Busy times
We have had our rain as usual, whether we like it or not. Trying to get errands done between showers is working. The corn is growing. Suzanne and Bruce Larrabee have been in town visiting family and friends.
Sympathy
Condolences to the family and friends from Searsmont Seventh-day Adventist Church as they mourn the loss of Dr. Jack Ellis. Thinking of all.
Be safe, and be kind. Life is what you make it. Make it happy.