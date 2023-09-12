Following up on Hearts & Hands in Service to the Community, here is an open letter of thanks:
Hello, my name is Adam Dare.
I am writing these carefully selected words in hopes to convey my immense appreciation, gratitude, respect, and complete amazement at the kind of compassionate people who live and love among us. “Thank you” can be taken at face value, but I hope that I can show there are many words attached to such a statement, as I soon learned during this seemingly hopeless situation our family has been enduring.
To all the truly amazing people who rallied together with the kindness of their hearts to seek out to help people in tragic situations or just in need of a helping hand to get back on their feet:
For our family, unbelievably, in an instant, life as we knew it changed in roughly seven or eight short minutes as everything was totally engulfed in flames and gone. I found myself and all my family’s possessions and memories burned up right before my eyes. For a lack of better words, it was completely overwhelming with every emotion a person and family could have all at once.
But this isn’t what this letter is about. It’s for all the truly amazing people and families who helped my family get through the cleanup and past the rubble of the fire. Since Aug. 5 my family and I have been left with a long-lasting impression of “greatness.” I gained a new perspective on having faith in people again that day, finding that there still are very caring, loving, beautiful people in this world. We are blessed to have a lot of them right here in Maine.
Thank you for giving my family a chance to move past the loss, a glimpse of recovering, the chance to start putting our family’s lives back together. As Susan in just a few words expressed it perfectly, “a chance for a new beginning.”
To all the people who came together for my family:
My immense gratitude, love, respect, and of course our thanks… from the seemingly impossible to possible; the 10-ton weight of painful experience lifted, newfound hope, love, faith in that there are still great, compassionate, loving, caring, helpful, strong people and families out there in the world.
From the bottom to the top of my heart and soul, for showing me firsthand the greatness of the people in our community, putting the human back in humanity, from our family to all of yours,
Love, honor and respect,
Adam Dare, Crissi Pendleton, Ashley, Anna & Josh, Abigale, and Arlo Dare