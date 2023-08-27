The concert last week by Katherine Rhoda, singing 1874 Grange songs, and accompanying herself on vintage instruments was a rousing success with the audience joining the chorus of “The Farmer Feeds Us All!” Over a dozen people have signed up to join the Grange to secure this lovely historic building for future generations of farmers and gardeners. Contact Jane Hardy at janehardy22@gmail.com if you are interested in a membership orientation meeting.
Encapsulated foam for flotation
The Select Board recently sent a letter to all waterfront property owners requesting that all blue Styrofoam be removed from float and docks in Lincolnville waters. Camden has an ordinance that is now being enforced. I’d like to think that the Liberty Men and Women of Lincolnville will continue to do the right thing for the sake of preserving our water quality and the health of the aquatic animals without being threatened by an ordinance.
Cost need not be a factor. An inexpensive alternative to encapsulated foam for flotation is the reuse of empty blue plastic barrels (as in the photo). Available at Hamilton, Marine in Searsport.
Sympathies
Hearts’ warmth is streaming to the family of Larry DiGiovanni, as well as the family of Don Heald, both longtime members of our community.
Get well
Get well wishes are going out to Anita Reynolds, beloved cook who fed our Lincolnville youth at LCS, as well as camp Tanglewood for generations. Anita took a tumble down her cellar steps after a day of canning in her kitchen. But with her characteristic good cheer, Anita announces “…but the pickle jars didn’t break!”