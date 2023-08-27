Community News

Tranquility Grange

The concert last week by Katherine Rhoda, singing 1874 Grange songs, and accompanying herself on vintage instruments was a rousing success with the audience joining the chorus of “The Farmer Feeds Us All!” Over a dozen people have signed up to join the Grange to secure this lovely historic building for future generations of farmers and gardeners. Contact Jane Hardy at janehardy22@gmail.com if you are interested in a membership orientation meeting.

