If you have driven up Heal Road recently, you may have noticed someone working regularly in one of Lincolnville’s oldest cemeteries.
Many volunteers turned up one day this spring to volunteer to mow and clip in time for Memorial Day. Since then, some family members have been tending plots, and some neighbors have been mowing.
But now the Lower Cemetery is being carefully tended by a man who seems to be there whenever I drive by. So, I stopped to thank him and met Steve Rogers. Steve moved to Lincolnville this summer after many years of working in the mountains of northern Maine, where he lived without running water or electricity, preferring to observe and care for wildlife rather than watching TV. Now that he has finally retired, Steve is happy to have found senior housing in the Village Apartments directly across the road.
With his own hand clippers, Steve soon began trimming around the aged tombstones and discovering some of the history of Lincolnville, noticing the stone of someone who died in 1820, and the many who died at a young age. When days of rain soften the lichens, he finds the stones can be scraped cleaned with his putty knife. He wonders if there is an epoxy available to glue broken stones back together. Now a neighbor up the road has loaned Steve a push lawnmower and a weed whacker, so he intends to continue to completely groom all the grounds.
This kind of random act of community care is reminiscent of the time in recent memory when members of United Christian Church kept a lawnmower out of doors at the Meeting House, along with a can of gasoline. Who ever had a free moment — as well as the inclination — mowed the lawn. The gas can always seemed to be full.
Steve has no desire to be paid for his work. He has long operated under his own system of “seniors helping seniors,” always finding plenty of building and repair work to be done free of charge. He says he is blessed with good health and loves doing this work. He has always enjoyed making things look good. Steve says, “I hope to keep doing this until I am called home.”
Around town
Lincolnville Historical Society Museum is now open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1-4 p.m., at 33 Beach Road in the old schoolhouse.
Lincolnville Community Library is open Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesdays 2-5 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon.
Town Office
Select Board meeting, Monday, Sept. 25, Town Office, 6 p.m. Public comment is always invited at the beginning of the meeting.