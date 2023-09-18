Community News

Steve Rogers

Steve Rogers at work among quiet neighbors in Lincolnville’s Lower Cemetery. Photo by Susan Silverio

 Photo by Susan Silverio

If you have driven up Heal Road recently, you may have noticed someone working regularly in one of Lincolnville’s oldest cemeteries.

Many volunteers turned up one day this spring to volunteer to mow and clip in time for Memorial Day. Since then, some family members have been tending plots, and some neighbors have been mowing.

Tags

Recommended for you