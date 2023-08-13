Community News

When the family home in the Center burned in February, firefighters fought the blaze in subzero weather. The three-generation family escaped unharmed, but the house and contents were lost.

Townspeople pitched in, and the family procured temporary shelter and transportation. Slowly, the structure was reduced to rubble, but without insurance there was no way for the family to clear the debris and begin anew.

QR_Code_Linc Arts Fest.jpg

