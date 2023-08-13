Part of the circle of Lincolnville volunteers who turned out to help Aug.5 are, from left, Sonny Fields, Robert Smart, Susan Silverio, Chad Cyr, Dan Doty, Ray DeGrass, Ivan Stancioff, Jay Mamon, Mike Ray and Tom Weskelieu.
Warren Pendleton Sr. and Rick Osgood, operating his excavator, plan how they will tackle the project Aug. 5.
Photo Courtesy of Tiffany Wolff
Photo Courtesy of Tiffany Wolff
Draa MacKey and Jason Maas pack down one of Dan Ford's five containers Aug. 5.
When the family home in the Center burned in February, firefighters fought the blaze in subzero weather. The three-generation family escaped unharmed, but the house and contents were lost.
Townspeople pitched in, and the family procured temporary shelter and transportation. Slowly, the structure was reduced to rubble, but without insurance there was no way for the family to clear the debris and begin anew.
In response, Dan Ford of Hope brought in five construction dumpsters, and on the morning of Aug. 5, Rick Osgood was on the job at 7 a.m. with his excavator, hosted by Warren Pendleton Sr.
Dan Doty, who lives in Lincolnville with his family, had put out a call to action for volunteers with muscles and machines. Robert Smart arrived with his skid steer, and more volunteers and family members worked around the edges with wheelbarrows, wagons, buckets and rakes.
The task seemed a bit overwhelming, but goodwill prevailed. Dolce Vita Farm contributed pizza and cookies for all for lunch, and by 3 p.m. the house site was cleared, and is now waiting for water and electricity to be replaced.
The family is grateful for all the community who have assisted in so many ways for this new beginning.
Lincolnville Arts Fest
The first-ever Lincolnville Arts Fest takes place Aug. 19 and 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with a tour of open studios, an outdoor pop-up show featuring artists, and participating food venues. Spend a day treasure hunting and finding all the studios of the rich diversity of artists, artisans and crafters who contribute to the colorful tapestry of Lincolnville's artistic landscape. The QR Code opens a map for event:
Grange Folk Songs
Saturday, Aug. 19, at Tranquility Grange. Sweets & Savories at 6 p.m., Grange Folk Songs at 7 p.m. by Katherine Rhoda. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for under 12, and under 4 and over 90 get in free.
Community Library
What’s happening at Lincolnville Community Library this week?
Tuesdays, Needlework Time, 3-5 p.m. Anyone who enjoys knitting, crocheting, felting or any other kind of needlework is invited.
Fridays, Coffee and Cribbage at 10 a.m. Learn to play with this friendly group or come for a fun and competitive game. Coffee/tea and cookies are always available for your enjoyment.
Saturdays, Story Time for Youngsters and Families at 10 a.m. Stories and activities for children ages 1-6 every Saturday morning.
Free Passes to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. Reserve your free tickets until Sept. 22!
Book discussion Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5-6 p.m. August selection is “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese. Everyone is welcome to join in these discussions even if they have not read the current book choice.