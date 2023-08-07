Community News

Sometimes wishes come true! When Community Heart & Soul launched at the Lincolnville Central School Walsh Commons Feb. 5, the tables were filled with lively conversation and ideas of hopes and concerns. Each table had large pieces of newsprint for notes on "What do you appreciate about Lincolnville?" and "What would you add or change to make it better?"

A group of LCS students seated on the floor and assisted by Jessica Decke, director of Tanglewood 4-H Camp, recorded "Bins at beaches with toys/balls for public use." The LIA (Lincolnville Improvement Association) picked up the idea, raised some funds, and made it happen with the approval of the Select Board. Next time you’re at Lincolnville Beach, check out the new TOY LIBRARY in front of the restrooms! Kids (of all ages) can BORROW - PLAY - RETURN - REPEAT!! And If you’ve got unused beach toys or would like to donate a toy, all are welcomed.