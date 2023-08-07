Sometimes wishes come true! When Community Heart & Soul launched at the Lincolnville Central School Walsh Commons Feb. 5, the tables were filled with lively conversation and ideas of hopes and concerns. Each table had large pieces of newsprint for notes on "What do you appreciate about Lincolnville?" and "What would you add or change to make it better?"
A group of LCS students seated on the floor and assisted by Jessica Decke, director of Tanglewood 4-H Camp, recorded "Bins at beaches with toys/balls for public use." The LIA (Lincolnville Improvement Association) picked up the idea, raised some funds, and made it happen with the approval of the Select Board. Next time you’re at Lincolnville Beach, check out the new TOY LIBRARY in front of the restrooms! Kids (of all ages) can BORROW - PLAY - RETURN - REPEAT!! And If you’ve got unused beach toys or would like to donate a toy, all are welcomed.
Why not start your day at the beach this Saturday, Aug. 12, with a stack of hot blueberry pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage, juice and coffee? It's the annual tradition of the LIA Blueberry WingDing from 7 till 10 a.m., supporting scholarships to all Lincolnville high school grads going on to higher education. Tickets available at the door: $15 adults, $8 children under 8. And if you are feeling lucky, buy a raffle ticket for a raft of fabulous prizes.
At the Library
Rainy Saturday morning with youngsters? No problem! After breakfast, head into the Center for Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St., with puzzles and crafts! And there are always new titles available for adult reading as well. I'm looking forward to reading "Lady Tan’s Circle of Women," the latest historical novel from New York Times bestselling author Lisa See, inspired by the true story of a woman physician from 15th-century China. Library cards are free for Lincolnville residents. Hours: Tues. 3-6, Wed. 2-5, Fri. & Sat. 9-12.