Editor's note: We introduce Susan Silverio, our new town columnist for Lincolnville.
Back in 2020, Lincolnville’s Lakes and Ponds Committee noticed a stand of reeds known as phragmites had taken hold in what was once a marshy area near the parking area of Breezemere Park by Norton Pond.
Unlike the native reed, this one is aggressively invasive, eliminating food and habitat for wetland creatures, and potentially spreading along the shoreline blocking views and access to the pond. The reeds had spread across the Nature Trail to the school, pushed their way into the woods, and climbed the banks behind Veterans Park.
So, with the approval of the Select Board, the abutting landowner, and the Department of Environmental Protection, the committee began a pilot project to control the spread of the reeds and preserve the wetland.
Rather than using herbicides, committee members Gary Gulezian, Tony Oppersdorf, Lys McLaughlin, Rich Sanderson and I gathered weekly (masked and socially distanced during the 2020 COVID season), wielding sickles and loppers. Select Board member Mike Ray and Cindy Dunham, Community Library gardener, also joined in.
After several weeks of these two-hour stints, the area was cleared before the phragmites could go to seed.
The following year, Jay Philoon cleared new growth with a weed whacker. In 2022, native plants were identified, and the team protected them by hand clipping around them.
This summer, weed whacking and hand clipping continue, and we are delighted to see daisies, clover and even burdock flourishing once again in the marsh near Breezemere Park.