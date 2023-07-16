Throngs of children, families and townspeople turned out last Saturday to celebrate all things strawberry. Sandy Lyle had welcomed anyone with wheels or a kazoo to join the parade line up at Drakes’ Croner Store, where generous owner Gretchen had supplied the whipped cream and supplies for the big day.
A new float by the town’s Community Heart&Soul project led the way, with fourth graders rowing a traditional wooden boat toward pine trees. As they passed the Lincolnville Community Library, a fleet of decorated bikes, scooters and wagons followed them down Main Street. Close behind were shining fire trucks and a dazzling array of vintage motor cars, as well as the Thunder Valley Lawn Mower Racers.
As the parade arrived at the grounds of the Meeting House and Community Building, the Lincolnville Town Band greeted them and played on through the morning as a record number of 350 strawberry shortcakes were served, as well as hot dogs, popcorn, and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.
Ed O’Brien and "Miss Amy" Hand soon teamed up with Cyrene Slegona to paint strawberries or cat whiskers on the faces of waiting children who joined in on a strawberry pitch and bubble blowing.
Inside the meeting house, Mary Schulien was on hand to lead tours of the historic building.
The annual Strawberry Festival is the chief fundraiser of the United Christian Church, an open and affirming UCC faith community who are grateful to the cheerful support and good will of so many which allows the doors of the meeting house to remain open year-round.
The renovated, ADA-certified Community Building is available for private events. Rental fees provide the necessary maintenance, repairs, and utilities. Contact cb.hall.rental@gmail.com.