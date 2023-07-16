Community News

Throngs of children, families and townspeople turned out last Saturday to celebrate all things strawberry. Sandy Lyle had welcomed anyone with wheels or a kazoo to join the parade line up at Drakes’ Croner Store, where generous owner Gretchen had supplied the whipped cream and supplies for the big day.

A new float by the town’s Community Heart&Soul project led the way, with fourth graders rowing a traditional wooden boat toward pine trees. As they passed the Lincolnville Community Library, a fleet of decorated bikes, scooters and wagons followed them down Main Street. Close behind were shining fire trucks and a dazzling array of vintage motor cars, as well as the Thunder Valley Lawn Mower Racers.