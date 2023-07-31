Community News

Water Testing on Norton Pond

Partners in Monitoring volunteer Susan Silverio tests water quality on Norton Pond.

Swim safe at Breezemere Park

Early every Wednesday morning in the summer, you might see one of the Partners in Monitoring dipping a small plastic bag into the water at the swimming area at Norton Pond in Lincolnville Center.

