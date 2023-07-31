Early every Wednesday morning in the summer, you might see one of the Partners in Monitoring dipping a small plastic bag into the water at the swimming area at Norton Pond in Lincolnville Center.
Ten local volunteers — I'm one of them — take turns making the rounds of eight locations throughout the watershed, including public beaches like Breezemere Park as well as Barrett's Cove in Camden, collecting samples of water for testing.
Bacteria monitoring is an important public health service as it helps detect pollutants in the water (specifically fecal matter — yuck!) and can help determine the risk of infection associated with swimming and other water recreation activities.
Potential sources of bacteria pollution include failing or unmaintained septic systems, wildlife, livestock and pets. Bacteria levels are also typically higher after significant rain events due to increased runoff and potential flooding of septic fields.
You can help prevent bacteria pollution by maintaining your septic system and picking up after pets!
Samples are analyzed by the lab at the Rockland Wastewater Treatment Plant. Results are generally available by midday Thursday and posted on the Megunticook Watershed Association Facebook, Instagram, and website megunticook.org/water-quality-monitoring.
The good news so far this year is that there have not been any samples that have exceeded the EPA freshwater threshold for e.coli bacteria. In the event that the bacteria count is high, the Town Office is notified to post notices, and the town's Lakes & Ponds Committee is ready to swing into action and search for probable causes, including upstream.
A special thank you to the volunteers who make this program possible!