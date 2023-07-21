STOCKTON SPRINGS — What’s happening at the library this summer? Stockton Springs Community Library is in the midst of a busy summer, with numerous activities and events on the calendar.
“All Together Now” is the theme for this summer’s reading program every Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The free program for children of all ages offers stories, crafts, activities, and snacks.
The library hosts Tai Chi at Stockton Springs Harbor Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. In case of bad weather, this takes place at the Town Hall. It is sponsored by the library and the town.
SSCL is now reserving rental spaces for the giant yard sale at The Great Event, an annual fundraiser that brings the community together for the yard sale, food, entertainment, children’s events, and more. The Great Event is scheduled for Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yard sale spaces are $30 and can be reserved by visiting the library during open hours Monday and Wednesday, 3 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual Pie & Art Festival is scheduled for Aug. 19. Attendees can take home a pie or two and add to their collections of contemporary art by local artists.
SSCL is currently holding a raffle fundraiser for a $100 gift certificate to Sweet Cheeks Bakery on Verona Island. Tickets are $1 each and are available at the library during open hours. Drawing for the winner will take place at SSCL’s annual Pie & Art Festival on Aug. 19th at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the SSCL Endowment Fund.
Thanks to the “Basil’s Bottles for Books” ongoing returnables collection, the library is always up to date with purchasing all the latest books and DVDs. Stop in to check them out!
SSCL has a new, upgraded Wi-Fi service that is great for streaming.
SSCL also has two books groups, a garden group, a knitters & crafters evening, and more! For details on all of the library’s programs and events, visit www.stocktonspringslibrary.org. See the new garden while sitting in the gazebo reading a new book!
SSCL is an all-volunteer library located in the heart of downtown Stockton Springs.