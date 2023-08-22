ELLSWORTH/PORTLAND — Nearly $90,000 in Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) grants will help strengthen nonprofit organizations and projects in Waldo County. The eight grants through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program include $59,435 recommended by the Waldo County Committee and three additional grants totaling $30,000 from donor-advised funds.
Grant recipients include:
Belfast Farmers Market, $7,500 to increase access to the purchase and sale of local produce for SNAP recipients.
Habitat for Humanity Waldo County, $7,500 to construct and furnish its ReStore.
Town of Monroe, $10,000 to restore basketball courts, add new playground equipment and make other minor upgrades to Gesner Park.
The Waldo County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofit organizations that strengthen communities. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program, the foundation’s largest, and are reviewed by a committee of community members. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2024. For more information, visit mainecf.org/communitybuilding.
The Waldo County Fund, established in 1990, is built through donations from the community. For more information about the fund or grant program, contact Foundation Officer Cate Cronin at (207) 412-2001 or ccronin@mainecf.org.
Other 2023 Grants from the Waldo County Committee:
Constellation Workshops for All, $5,615 for accessible relationship and intimacy education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Islesboro Community Center, $9,800 for after-school child care.
Leroy H. Smith School, $800 to increase the number of volunteers to mentor vulnerable students.
Penobscot Marine Museum, $8,220 to develop and implement curriculum-driven and community-based learning projects.
Waldo County Bounty, $10,000 to improve organizational operations and community impact to ensure everyone has access to fresh, nutritious food.
From donor-advised funds (as of April 2023):
Belfast Area Child Care Services, $10,000 to improve health, wellness and education for young children with healthy food, community garden and outdoor learning.
But Still I Am One, $10,000 for prepaid VISA cards for the needs of housing insecure students.
Cornerspring Montessori School, $10,000 to build a hoop house for year-round vegetable production.