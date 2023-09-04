For those who love Maine’s lighthouses, the annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day will occur on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Participating lighthouses are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless otherwise noted. During Maine Open Lighthouse Day, admission to all lighthouses, and their associated educational tours, is free, though some parking and transportation costs to lighthouses may be required.
In addition to celebrating the state's lighthouse history, Maine Open Lighthouse Day focuses on sharing with visitors the Coast Guard’s rich lightkeeping heritage (1939 to present), the importance of preserving these iconic beacons for future generations, and the and charm of Maine’s coastal communities.
Samuel Adams Drake once said, “There is nothing that moves the imagination like a lighthouse.” Drake was spot-on! In fact, it seems the public’s fascination with lighthouses grows stronger with the passage of time.
Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which is sponsored by the American Lighthouse Foundation, United States Coast Guard and the Maine Office of Tourism, offers the public a rare opportunity to retrace the steps of the lightkeepers by climbing to the top of approximately two dozen historic Maine lights.
For a list of participating lighthouses and other information, visit the American Lighthouse Foundation’s website at lighthousefoundation.org.
Locally, Fort Point Lighthouse in Stockton Springs, open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation and its light tower contains a fourth order Fresnel lens. The light station’s historic buildings are owned by the state of Maine and managed by the Fort Point State Historic Site. The keeper’s house is the residence of the Park Ranger and his family (please respect their privacy).
At Grindle Point Lighthouse on Islesboro, the Keeper’s House Sailor’s Museum, Oil House and Gift Shop are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the tower is closed for climbing. To get there, take the Maine State Ferry from Lincolnville to the island of Islesboro. Please see ferry’s website for schedule and fees at maine.gov/mdot/ferry/islesboro/ or call (207) 633-2284.
The lighthouse is an active Coast Guard aid to navigation. The light station’s historic buildings are owned and managed by the Town of Islesboro. For more info, visit: grindlelight.com.