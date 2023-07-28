Community News

THORNDIKE — Maine Old Cemetery Association will hold its summer program Friday, July 29, at the Thorndike Town Office, 25 Mt. View Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.; the $5 fee can be paid in advance online (preferred) or by cash only at the door. Proceeds benefit the Thorndike Cemetery Committee and Veterans Memorial and Maine Old Cemetery Association.