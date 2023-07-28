THORNDIKE — Maine Old Cemetery Association will hold its summer program Friday, July 29, at the Thorndike Town Office, 25 Mt. View Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Registration is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.; the $5 fee can be paid in advance online (preferred) or by cash only at the door. Proceeds benefit the Thorndike Cemetery Committee and Veterans Memorial and Maine Old Cemetery Association.
From 8:30 a.m. to noon, there will be exhibits, displays and cemetery projects. Anyone with a cemetery project to share may bring a display board, photos, or other related materials. Tables will be available to set up displays.
Jenna Davis, MOCA president, will welcome attendees along with Doreen Berry, Thorndike Select Board member, chair of the Cemetery Committee and cemetery sexton.
Doreen Berry will discuss the Gordon Hill Murders of 1873, beginning at 9:30 a.m. John Gordon received a guilty verdict for committing a triple homicide and was sentenced to hang. This was the last hanging in the state of Maine after a letter arrived stating the wrong man had been hanged.
From 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., there will be an overview of Thorndike cemetery and memorial projects, including a needed cemetery retaining wall, lot markers for the Gordon family, chain and post fence installation, and renovation of the Veterans Memorial. These projects offer an opportunity to learn about these types of projects and fundraising ideas and sources.
A MOCA business meeting will take place between 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Attendees may view the exhibits and displays during this time.
At 11:15 a.m., Diana Prizio, project coordinator at the town museum, will speak about how OJ Farwell & Sons store and mill and the Farwell family were an integral part of Thorndike and its rich history.
Following a lunch break, Doreen Berry will lead a 1 p.m. tour of the Sayward Cemetery, 100 Leonard Road., Thorndike (a short drive from the Town Office). Diana Prizio and Allyssa Gregory will also lead a tour of the museum and horse-drawn hearse at Thorndike Mill & Meeting Place (National Register of Historic Places), 37 Gordon Hill Road. To learn more about this project go to Thorndikemill.org.
Learn more about this and other Maine Old Cemetery Association events at moca-me.org/.
