I’m glad I have two boys who enjoy mowing the grass as much as they do. Between the amount of rain we’ve received and the heat and sunshine, we’re busy at least twice a week keeping everything trimmed!
It’s been a quiet season so far at our barn, but we’re excited for weddings to pick up and carry us through the fall, now. I should probably get to work sanding the beams for our kitchen renovation that are currently set up in the barn so we can get them moved out…I doubt guests want to dance around them!
Forty or so residents from Monroe and other surrounding communities came out Wednesday, July 12, gathering in the warm summer evening and tie dying some T-shirts! All tie dye supplies were provided by Friends of Gesner Park; participants just brought shirts to dye.
It was a lot of fun to watch so many children and their families create fun patterns and bright colors to take home and enjoy. The park was the perfect place to gather. How lucky is Monroe to have the space at Gesner?!
Tie dying was one of numerous free events being hosted by Friends of Gesner at the park this summer. Up next is a free family Movie Night on July 26 at 8 p.m., and free ice cream and soccer sign-ups on Aug. 16. Stay tuned for more details!
I’ve thoroughly enjoyed listening to Dan Dolloff of Monroe share the adventures he and his wife Barbara had on a road trip recently. They pointed their vehicle west for Indiana, where they visited with Dan’s older sister. They listened to 90-year old Buddy Guy play guitar in Ohio, and Dan says, “Man, can he still play!” The Dolloffs spent five hours exploring the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Museum, and enjoyed visiting the third-largest Amish community in the nation in Shipshewana, Indiana. Dan counted seeing over 75 horses and buggies!
Their visit was shortened by smoke from the wildfires in Canada, but they did carve out time to make a pitstop at the Indianapolis Speedway. Dan strapped into a car and reached a speed of 221.9 mph! He reported crashing on lap 4, but walked away unharmed, thankfully.
Barb and Dan spent an evening at the Slippery Noodle Inn in downtown Indianapolis, enjoying an improv blues night, and “What a jam session!” that was. A final stop at Gettysburg rounded out their main adventures. They couldn’t get to Little Round Top because of a rehabilitation project, but hope to try again next year. Dan had a distant relative serve in the 20th Maine.
All in all, the Dolloffs were thrilled with the 25 mpg they got in their truck, choosing to mostly travel after morning rush hour. We’re glad you enjoyed your 11-day road trip, but are happy you’ve returned home safely to Monroe!
Have a great week!
Monroe town columnist
