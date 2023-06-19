Community News

Hello Monroe!

I’ve had more fresh bouquets of lupine in our home this year than ever before. They’re my absolute favorite and the cooler temperatures and rain seem to be helping them last for enjoyment longer this season than in seasons past. Enjoy the little things while they’re around.

Monroe Black Minor League

Members of Monroe Black Minor League pose for a team photo. Front row, from left: Tegan Thompson, Jace Linscott, Cayson Gatchell, Alaina Whitcomb, Dominic Thompson, Melody Milliken and Colton Hammond. Back row, from left: Coach Tim, Coach Dani, Kayden Lefebvre, Autumn Thompson, Blake Thorgerson, Ava Whitcomb, Owen Guy, Brittany Ryder, Parker Brown, Coach Mariah and Coach Garrett.
Monroe Blue Minor League

Players on the Monroe Blue Minor League pose for a team shot. Front row: JV Robbins. Middle, from left: Cameron Brassbridge, Coach Troy Moody, Riley Cook, Rosie Sawyer, Jace Hannington, Stefan Davis, Finn Wilkin and Coach Cassandra Moody. Back row from left: Jasper Michell, Jed Tibbetts, Hank Tibbetts, Liam Harding and Coach Corey Michell.
Monroe T-Ball team

Members of the Monroe T-Ball team are, from left: Beau Hamley-Hudson, Shane Harriman, Dillon Norgang, Maisy Wing, Oliver Stubbs, Xavier Vargas, Blake Waldron, Kellin Bechard, Isaiah Gant, Tyler Curtis and Olivia Gant. Not pictured are coaches Kit, Reuben, Josh, Rachel and Ashlie.

Tags

Monroe town columnist

Ashlie Stubbs writes about events and happenings in Monroe for The Republican Journal. You can reach Ashlie at ashliestubbs@gmail.com or 592-0336.

Recommended for you