Members of Monroe Black Minor League pose for a team photo. Front row, from left: Tegan Thompson, Jace Linscott, Cayson Gatchell, Alaina Whitcomb, Dominic Thompson, Melody Milliken and Colton Hammond. Back row, from left: Coach Tim, Coach Dani, Kayden Lefebvre, Autumn Thompson, Blake Thorgerson, Ava Whitcomb, Owen Guy, Brittany Ryder, Parker Brown, Coach Mariah and Coach Garrett.
Players on the Monroe Blue Minor League pose for a team shot. Front row: JV Robbins. Middle, from left: Cameron Brassbridge, Coach Troy Moody, Riley Cook, Rosie Sawyer, Jace Hannington, Stefan Davis, Finn Wilkin and Coach Cassandra Moody. Back row from left: Jasper Michell, Jed Tibbetts, Hank Tibbetts, Liam Harding and Coach Corey Michell.
Members of the Monroe T-Ball team are, from left: Beau Hamley-Hudson, Shane Harriman, Dillon Norgang, Maisy Wing, Oliver Stubbs, Xavier Vargas, Blake Waldron, Kellin Bechard, Isaiah Gant, Tyler Curtis and Olivia Gant. Not pictured are coaches Kit, Reuben, Josh, Rachel and Ashlie.
I’ve had more fresh bouquets of lupine in our home this year than ever before. They’re my absolute favorite and the cooler temperatures and rain seem to be helping them last for enjoyment longer this season than in seasons past. Enjoy the little things while they’re around.
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Suzanne Hall of Monroe for multiple big life events recently. Sue has officially retired as mail carrier for the town of Monroe. Our loss of reliable and friendly service leaves huge mail carrier shoes to fill. Thank you, Sue, for going above and beyond for the residents of this town.
Sue was presented with a mailbox signed by numerous residents and a beautiful bouquet from Dandy Ram Farm as sincere thanks for her dedication to her job and our town.
Sue retires just in time to embrace the next big role in her world: She has become “Birdy” to her grandson Walden Theodore HallWood, born May 25 to Kate Hall and Jon Wood. Congratulations to proud Monroe grandparents, Birdy and Pop Pop Hall; enjoy all the snuggles!
This year’s lucky Monroe residents to be drawn for a moose tag include Eben Bucklin, Stephen Clements, Timothy Devin, Brandy-Jo Harriman, Aaron Mitchell, Stephen Moody and Scott Weaver. Good luck this fall!
Frozen Fridays are back this summer at Seek-No-Further Farm in Monroe! These soft-serve ice cream socials at the farm are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following Fridays with these flavors: July 7 (strawberry and chocolate), July 28 (blueberry and vanilla), Aug. 18 (raspberry and chocolate), Sept. 8 (peach and chai) and Sept. 29 (apple pie and maple).
2023 Monroe baseball teams
Condolences
My sincerest condolences go out to Ken and Sonny Clements of Monroe, along with their family and friends. Constance “Connie” Clements passed away surrounded by her loved ones on June 10 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Monroe Community Church, with a private burial in Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery, Monroe.
Bricks
The Monroe Lions Club will place an order for more bricks to be used at the Veterans Memorial Park walkway at the end of this month. The bricks can be used to honor and remember any person of your choosing — it need not be a veteran.
Anyone interested in supporting the park through the purchase of a brick should contact Mike Schaab (922-8812 or mschaab1919@gmail.com) or David Doak (525-4431) or pick up a form at the Monroe Town Hall. The price for a brick and memorial tile is $60. Deadline for this order is July 1.