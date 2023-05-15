The “tours,” as Oliver calls them, around our property on our lawnmower are becoming a daily occurrence now as weather allows. Nolan chants “Key!” over and over and points to where it’s stashed, and Oliver enjoys giving the grass a trim. We all enjoy tooling around the yard pointing checking on all our different flowers, trees and bushes.
Worth celebrating
Maxwell Tomlin of Monroe, son of Christian and Samantha and grandson of Duke and Madeline, is now a Maine Maritime Academy graduate. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in power engineering and technology, and is employed with Robbins Lumber as a boiler operator in their power generation plant.
While at MMA, Max played four seasons of soccer as goalie, and two seasons of basketball. He says he’ll miss time with the friends he made at school the most, and he’ll miss the drive to and from campus on the Castine Road the least.
Baseball is back at Gesner Park! A large crowd gathered at Gesner for the season opener of Waldo County Minor League baseball with the two Monroe teams squaring off against each other. Monroe Blue, coached by Troy and Cassandra Moody, took on Monroe Black, coached by Garrett and Mariah Gatchell. The concession stand was well stocked and the bleachers and sidelines full of fans!
Catch some of the local action yourself; one Monroe team or the other is slated to play at Gesner on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. from now through mid June.
Students in the spotlight
Mrs. Norgang’s 2nd and 3rd grade students at Monroe Elementary School took to the pond! They explored, examined, identified and collected. Species identified included a mix of amphibians and arthropods such as caddisfly larvae, dragonfly larva, leeches, backswimmers, and perhaps a predaceous diving beetle. The weather was fantastic and the kids were enthusiastic. Special thanks to Mrs. Johnston, Mrs. Pellerin, Kate and Corey for helping make the expedition successful.
Library news
The next Storytime and Crafts hour at the Monroe Community Library will be Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m.
Adventure awaits! Seasonal passes are available again to library patrons and residents of Monroe. Back this year is the day-use Maine State Park Pass, which can be used for an entire vehicle. New this year are day passes to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay! Stop in, or contact the library, for more details and specifics on how to “check out” a pass.
The library is now offering a new service of extended hours to pick up your “holds” and Interlibrary loans. If you might put off requesting items because you cannot make it in to pick them up during library hours, you can now pick up your books on the library’s “holds table” in the lobby anytime Town Hall is open. Items can be requested by phone, email or through your online library account.
Save the date
May 18 - Potluck supper at Gesner Park, 5:30 p.m.; Friends of Gesner meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
May 29 - Memorial Day in Monroe. Parade at 11 a.m., followed by chicken barbecue and more at Gesner Park.
June 5 - Monroe town meeting; public supper at 5 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.
June 17 - Community Barn Dance at The Barn at Rosemoore in Monroe, 5 to 8 p.m.