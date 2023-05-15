Community News

Maine Maritime Academy graduate Maxwell Tomlin of Monroe.

The “tours,” as Oliver calls them, around our property on our lawnmower are becoming a daily occurrence now as weather allows. Nolan chants “Key!” over and over and points to where it’s stashed, and Oliver enjoys giving the grass a trim. We all enjoy tooling around the yard pointing checking on all our different flowers, trees and bushes.

Baseball is back in Monroe

Monroe students explore pond

Students from the Monroe Elementary School second and third grade classes explore a pond. 

Monroe town columnist

Ashlie Stubbs writes about events and happenings in Monroe for The Republican Journal. You can reach Ashlie at ashliestubbs@gmail.com or 592-0336.

