Families who hay together, stay together. Second crop this summer was a team effort at times. Ethan, Oliver and Nolan drive the tractor while I (Ashlie) stack on the trailer. Don’t tell my husband, but helping with second crop was actually enjoyable compared to hot and humid first crop! Photo Courtesy of Jane McLaughlin
The air is changing in the evenings, and while we’re looking to ride summer to its end, I can’t help but start thinking about fall and all the goodness that comes with it.
With the transition of seasons comes the Windsor Fair. Growing up in Palermo, the Windsor Fair was my easy choice for amusement park rides, fried dough, demolition derby excitement and more.
Windsor is still my favorite fair, though a longer drive from Monroe than Palermo, but I’ve enjoyed making the trek with the boys and family these past few years. The soft-serve maple ice cream is still my absolute favorite, though riding the old burlap sacks down the huge wavy slide with Oliver has moved high up to the top of my list, too!
Worth celebrating
Happy 10th wedding anniversary to special Monroe couple Ryan and Kate Wing. Ryan and Kate celebrated this milestone together on Thursday, Aug. 24, enjoying music on the harbor at Belfast Summer Nights with family and friends, and then set off on an adventure to Monhegan Island, where they spent their honeymoon 10 years ago. Kate’s parents, Pat and Herb, and Ryan’s parents, Jaylene and Dennis, along with the couple’s children, celebrated this special occasion with love and joy!
The happiest of birthday wishes go out this September to the following Monroe residents: Jasmine Tripp (2nd), Mario Tribuzio (5th), Barbara Dolloff (14th), Keith Nealley (15th), Joseph Isgro (17th), Rachel Norgang (18th), Nolan Stubbs (20th), Ben Hooper (22nd), Michael Tribuzio (23rd), Jackie Robbins (25th) and Marnee Clements (27th).
Electronics Day
On Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Monroe Fire Station, the town will host its annual Electronics Collection Day. Visit the Monroe Town Hall or transfer station for a list of acceptable material collected. Light bulbs, batteries, appliances and air conditioners will NOT be accepted at this collection.