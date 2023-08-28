Community News

Haying in Monroe

Families who hay together, stay together. Second crop this summer was a team effort at times. Ethan, Oliver and Nolan drive the tractor while I (Ashlie) stack on the trailer. Don’t tell my husband, but helping with second crop was actually enjoyable compared to hot and humid first crop! Photo Courtesy of Jane McLaughlin

Hello Monroe!

The air is changing in the evenings, and while we’re looking to ride summer to its end, I can’t help but start thinking about fall and all the goodness that comes with it.

