The boys and I have spent lots of hours in the garden this past week. I try and take breaks from working to just enjoy the moment of watching Oliver and Nolan happily digging in the dirt and “helping” me weed.
While I’m excited for green beans and tomatoes and pumpkins and more, I’m perfectly content just to share these moments of sweet summertime with my young children, their skin golden and hair bright blond from the sunshine that finally came around.
Happiest birthday wishes go out this August to the following Monroe ladies: Pamela Hedden, Allison Pooler and Sarah Sholes (1st), Morgan Murphy (4th), Kate Faragher Houghton (7th), Antoinette Purinton (8th), Brooklynn Brown (10th), Betsy Samuelson and Sophia Tripp (19th), Whitney Aitken and Kelli DiTullio (24th), and Elizabeth Oliver (29th).
Friends of Gesner Park member Dave Kremelberg is excited to bring rockets to the park! The first of what will hopefully turn into monthly meetings and launches of a Monroe Rocketry Club is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
Due to the size of Gesner Park, Dave suggests those who come with rockets bring C engines or lower. The grassy area of the park to be used is approximately 200x400 feet. Any low power engines are acceptable.
For more information, reach out to Dave at dk_ebay@protonmail.com. Spectators are encouraged to come and watch the excitement. I won’t be bringing a rocket (to this launch at least!), but am eager to take Oliver and Nolan to the park for the evening to watch.
The Monroe Community Church is raffling off a beautiful blue and white twin size quilt made and donated by Connie Clements of Monroe, before her passing. Tickets are one/$1 or six/$5 and available through any church member, or by emailing Joyce at goats.and.notes@gmail.com.
The quilt winner will be drawn at the Church Fall Fair on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Aug. 16 - Free community Ice Cream Social at Gesner Park. Hosted by Friends of Gesner Park.
Have a great week!
Monroe town columnist
