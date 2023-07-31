Community News

Monroe Church quilt raffle

Monroe Community Church is raffling off this twin-size quilt, made and donated by the late Connie Clements of Monroe.

 Source: Facebook

Hello Monroe!

The boys and I have spent lots of hours in the garden this past week. I try and take breaks from working to just enjoy the moment of watching Oliver and Nolan happily digging in the dirt and “helping” me weed.

