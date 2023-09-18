Duck...duck...geese! Oliver, who just turned 4 in July, has gotten up not once, but twice now, around 4:30 a.m., to happily go off goose hunting with Ethan. I don’t get very excited about hunting myself, and my attitude generally is supportive of Ethan choosing to get up before the sunrise for his adventures, but I confess, it made my heart happily surprised to watch Oliver pop awake so eagerly and be so excited to go out hunting with his dad.
The first morning they sat, it was too foggy for the geese to fly, but they saw lots of ducks and enjoyed lots of snacks lying in the ground blind together. The second morning, Ethan was able to connect with two geese, and the smile on Oliver’s face was just priceless. I’m confident this is just a glimpse into the future of the adventures Ethan looks forward to having with the boys.
Signs around town
Numerous community members are very disappointed that the beautiful Gesner Park sign has been taken from the park on Route 139. Many try and think optimistically that whoever took it, for whatever reason, will put it back where it belongs, but that has yet to happen. Friends of Gesner Park, the Monroe Lions Club, the Town of Monroe and the Monroe Church will probably work together to have a new sign created and installed, and hopefully this one will stay put.
A new stop sign is up where Back Brooks Road intersects with Dickey Hill Road, at the corner of two local businesses, Aitken’s Garage (home to JAB Paving and Brad Aitken and Sons Trucking) and Seed and Soil. As one travels along Back Brooks Road toward Swan Lake Avenue, the corner at the intersection is tricky with lots of traffic, including numerous class A and B trucks, using it regularly, but not always correctly. Traffic coming down Dickey Hill has always had a stop sign, but now traffic coming down Back Brooks Road is legally required to stop as well. The Monroe Select Board and the businesses and homeowners at the corner worked together to install the new sign in hopes of slowing traffic down and keeping everyone safer.
Harvest auction, supper
The Monroe Church will host its annual Harvest Auction & Supper on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4:30 p.m., $10 per person. No reservations required.
The evening will begin with a potluck meal of many dishes from the Good Cooks of Monroe. As folks are finishing up their strawberry shortcake dessert made with Roland Clements’ homemade biscuits and strawberries from Judy Nealley, the auction will begin.
Roland Clements will serve as the auctioneer for items donated for the auction. It is always a fun surprise what lands on the tables for the auction, so come be surprised with us and ready to place your bids!
If anyone would like to contribute extra garden produce, baked or canned goods, or other items for the auction, please contact Joyce Hillman (goats.and.notes@gmail.com) with any questions on how you can do this. If you would like to contribute a dish for the meal, please contact Judy Nealley (jmnealley@yahoo.com).
Save the date
Sept. 21 - Friends of Gesner Park monthly meeting at Gesner Park at 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 - Apple Fest and Pig Roast at Hooper’s Orchard, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.