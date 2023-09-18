Community News

Stubbs' Geese

Ethan, left, and Oliver Stubbs of Monroe pose with two geese they harvested.

 Photo by Ashlie Stubbs

Hello Monroe!

Duck...duck...geese! Oliver, who just turned 4 in July, has gotten up not once, but twice now, around 4:30 a.m., to happily go off goose hunting with Ethan. I don’t get very excited about hunting myself, and my attitude generally is supportive of Ethan choosing to get up before the sunrise for his adventures, but I confess, it made my heart happily surprised to watch Oliver pop awake so eagerly and be so excited to go out hunting with his dad.

Gesner Park Sign

This Gesner Park sign has been removed by a person or persons unknown. Townspeople ask that it be returned.
Auctioneer Roland Clements

Roland Clements enthusiastically auctions off a monster zucchini at a previous Monroe Church Harvest Auction.

