This week’s article comes to you from Weston, Maine. The boys and I have spent a week enjoying the company of family and friends on East Grand Lake.
This week’s article comes to you from Weston, Maine. The boys and I have spent a week enjoying the company of family and friends on East Grand Lake.
Oliver and Nolan filled their days with bike rides, playing on playgrounds, swimming and splashing in the lake, watching loons and ducks from the dock, lighting sparklers on the porch and digging in the dirt with excavators and backhoes. We ate well and soaked in the sunshine, but will be happy to return to our farm in Monroe.
You may have noticed a new farm sign up along the Stream Road in Monroe. Jayden’s Way Farm is run by Amanda, Terry and Jayden. They currently have bunnies and goats for sale, including Lion Head bunnies, a Nigerian Dwarf Wether goat, and more. Contact Amanda Barnes on Facebook for more information.
The Monroe Community Church “Good Cooks” wants to cook for you! While this event is not one of the ethnic cuisine meals they are well known for, the church is attempting to gently move in the direction of providing good, home cooked food to the community again.
Coming Friday, Aug. 4, is a delicious Grab-and-Go meal consisting of half a chicken barbecued by David Doak (if you’ve had his famous chicken at the Monroe Lions Club Memorial Day Fair, you know how good this will be!), and all homemade: potato salad, baked beans, biscuit and a whoopie pie for a sweet ending dessert.
This is a pickup meal event, available that evening between 5 and 6 p.m. at the Monroe Church. Reservations are required: call Joyce at 525-9908 or send an email to goats.and.notes@gmail.com.
U-pick organic high bush blueberries season has started at North Branch Farm at 120 Stream Road. Paper quarts and pint containers are available at the tent, or bring your own baskets, bowls, etc. The cost is $3.75/pound of berries this season, and so far the earliest varieties available include Duke and Meader, with Blue Jay, Blue Ray and Patriot not far behind!
Check the North Branch Farm Facebook page or call 525-3323 for current picking dates and times.
July 26 — Free, Family Drive-in Movie Night at Gesner Park. 8 p.m., weather permitting
Have a great week!
Monroe town columnist
