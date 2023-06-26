With the sunshine has come the hay. While I’ve spent a number of summers helping unload bales from wagons and trailers onto hay conveyors and helping stack bales in haylofts, I’ve managed to avoid riding on a trailer attached to a baler driven by a tractor … until this year!
My husband, Ethan, finds a joy that slightly baffles me in haying the 30 acres of hay fields in front of our home. He, with a second tractor and driver typically helping, mows the hay, teds the hay, rakes the hay and bales the hay. Impressively, Oliver, at age 3, has explaining this order of operation completely down. Soon he’ll be helping!
We do not have a baler with a kicker that tosses the bales into a wagon; instead some poor soul stands on the trailer behind the baler pulled by the tractor and picks up each bale of hay as it comes out of the baler, walks it to the back of the trailer, stacks it, and repeats this process until 150 or so bales are stacked and ready to be shuttled to a nearby farm.
I was the poor soul helping stack our hay trailers during the nice stretch of weather this past week finally ushered in. It’s hot. It’s dusty. It’s physical. But I’ll give Ethan credit … he was kind enough to “trade trailers” with me, letting me drive the tractor for a break while he took his turn muscling the hay.
If I’ve compelled any reader to want in on this authentic small Maine farm experience in the future, call or email and I’ll let you take my place!
Big catch
Kennedy Oliver of Monroe landed her first bass while fishing with her dad, Troy, one evening in Jackson. Great catch, Kennedy!
Library passes for adventure
The Monroe Community Library is excited that the sun is coming out again! Monroe residents and patrons of the library are invited to visit the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay with a free day pass, compliments of the library. The day pass is good for any two adults and accompanying children.
Or perhaps you’d like to borrow the library’s Maine State Park Pass. This day pass is good for one vehicle and its occupants to enjoy most Maine State Parks, for free. Pop into the library during open hours (Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m.) or call 525-3515 for more information and to reserve one of the passes.