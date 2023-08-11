Our annual Summer Camp Rosemoore week is winding down, and what a week it has been! My niece and nephew from Skowhegan, niece and nephew from Deerfield, New Hampshire, and my cousin’s daughter from Palermo have been staying with us at the farm and accompanying us on so many fun adventures.
When the kids weren’t riding bikes, target shooting in the pit, digging worms in the garden, playing card games under sheet forts, organizing a cribbage tournament, baking monkey bread and more at home, we were fishing at Ellis Pond, finding our way through the corn maze at Treworgy Orchard, eating pizza and ice cream at Belfast Summer Nights, tubing on Sheepscot and Swan Lake…and more!
I’m thankful my sisters and family let their children come stay with us for a week each summer, and thankful for the time Oliver and Nolan get to spend with their cousins.
Orchard opening
Hooper’s Orchard on the Back Brooks Road in Monroe is scheduled to open for the season on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Pristine and William’s Early Red varieties will be ready for picking, with a few Strawberry Liveland, Zestar or William’s Pride possibly ready, too. Visit their Facebook page (Hooper’s Orchard) or call 323-8226 for the most current details.
Library news
There is plenty of summer left to enjoy free day use passes to participating state parks and the Maine Coastal Botanical Garden. The Monroe Community Library has complimentary passes available to Monroe residents and library patrons. Stop in or call for more details.
A few of the newest titles available include: “George, a Magpie Memoir” by Frieda Hughes, “How to Love Your Daughter” by Hila Blum, “The Stolen Coast” by Dwyer Murphy, “Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea, “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead, “Leonard (My Life as a Cat)” by Carlie Sorosiak, “Pageboy, a Memoir” by Elliot Page, “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge, “Tabula Rasa” by John McPhee, and “The Postcard” by Anne Berest.