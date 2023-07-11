Hello Monroe!
The sunshine is finally back and our tan lines are much more pronounced! We’ve spent the past week splashing in Randall Pond, Swan Lake and the Atlantic Ocean at Lincolnville Beach.
Oliver, Nolan and their neighbor friend Lyla also swam at Fish Beach on Monhegan on a day trip adventure to the island on the first Saturday in July. It was the first ferry ride for all three littles, and they did great! Nolan especially loved watching and pointing to the buoys going past. How lucky are we to live in Maine with so many fun adventures to explore together!
Thanks to Brittney Philbrick and crew for their work cleaning out the horseshoe pits at Gesner Park this season. Anyone is welcome to use the pits to play.
While you’re at the park, keep an eye on the basketball court. Resurfacing of the court is slated to take place any day! The grass is green, picnic tables are scattered in the shade, it’s a beautiful time of year to enjoy this public space.
New baby/toddler swings are also scheduled to be installed on the swing sets any day. Updates on the arrival of the new playground will come by late summer. Friends of Gesner Park is applying for another grant and eager to raise the final $10,000 needed to fully fund the playground installation.
The “Read to you, Read with Me Storytime” summer series is now at the Monroe Community Library on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. By listening to a story and/or reading a story to a library volunteer, this series is meant to be a fun way to help children keep up their reading skills over the summer.
Bring a favorite book or select one from the Children’s Cupboard at the library, and read together! Pick up a free take-and-make craft kit, and a summer BINGO card if you don’t already have yours, while visiting.
July 12 - Tie Dye and open field night at Gesner Park, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a white T-shirt or other item to tie dye. Free event, sponsored by Friends of Gesner Park.
July 13 - Friends of Gesner Park potluck and meeting at Gesner Park, 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Have a great week!
Monroe town columnist
