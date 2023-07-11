Community News

Monroe goes to Monhegan

Lyla, Nolan and Oliver enjoy Monhegan Island swings while waiting for the return ferry to Port Clyde.

 Photo by Ashlie Stubbs

Hello Monroe!

The sunshine is finally back and our tan lines are much more pronounced! We’ve spent the past week splashing in Randall Pond, Swan Lake and the Atlantic Ocean at Lincolnville Beach.

