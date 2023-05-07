The daffodils I bought off Sunshine and More! a few seasons ago are blooming beautifully in the middle of the rhubarb patch where I tucked them. We call them our “Neva Daffodils” as they came from a bunch divided by Neva Moody! Oliver has been doing an excellent job weeding around the flowers and rhubarb, and we look forward to pulling fresh rhubarb soon to make Ethan’s favorite cookie.
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Keith Nealley on his recent retirement from Waldo County. Keith served the county for 15 years. Judy says she’s started her project list for him already!
And speaking of Judy and Keith, happy belated anniversary to you both, celebrating together on May 2.
Congratulations to Leland, son of Andrew and Kassey Gibbs, for being the first kid to tag a turkey at Monroe Country Store for the last two years running. Leland tagged a 23-pound turkey with a 9.5-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. Well done!
Baseball on his brain
Caleb Lisenby of Monroe is 13 years old and attends Mount View Middle School as a seventh grader. He started playing baseball when he was 3 years old, joined his first team at the age of 5, and has played every year since.
This is his first year playing for Sluggers and he is on their 13U Red travel team. Sluggers Baseball and Softball Training Facility is located in Brewer and creates around 20 teams annually. Caleb's goal is to play for Sluggers teams right up until his senior year of high school. And because he simply cannot get enough baseball, he also plays for the Mount View Middle School team right now!
Caleb’s primary (and favorite) position is behind home plate as catcher, but he also enjoys playing second base and left field. In his spare time when he's not training for baseball, his favorite hobby is "raising tiny dinosaurs" (chickens!).
Being the sharp-minded kid that he is, he managed to find a way to incorporate his chickens with baseball: He is selling their eggs in an effort to raise money to help with the costs for his travel baseball season. If anyone is interested in purchasing eggs to support Caleb, the eggs can be found at 117 Back Brooks Road.
Good luck on a successful season, Caleb!
Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery
The Board of Directors of the Pilgrim's Home Cemetery, located on Haley Road in Monroe, invites all interested people to attend its annual meeting set for May 21, at 2 p.m. in the vestry at the Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South, Frankfort. Anyone with family members buried at Pilgrim's Home Cemetery can attend this important meeting. For more information, you may call Larry Redmond at 223-4373 or Paul Weaver at 299-4361.
Tree sale
North Branch Farm in Monroe is holding a fruit tree sale on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Sweet cherries, pie cherries, peaches, plums, pears, apples, hybrid hazelnuts, elderberries and more will be available, all bare root. Find the farm on Facebook for more information.
Save the date
May 18 - Potluck supper at Gesner Park, 5:30 p.m.; Friends of Gesner meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
May 29 - Memorial Day in Monroe. Parade at 11 a.m., followed by chicken barbecue and more at Gesner Park.
June 5 - Monroe Town Meeting, 6 p.m.
June 13 - Final day of school at Monroe Elementary School.