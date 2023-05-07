Community News

Hello Monroe!

The daffodils I bought off Sunshine and More! a few seasons ago are blooming beautifully in the middle of the rhubarb patch where I tucked them. We call them our “Neva Daffodils” as they came from a bunch divided by Neva Moody! Oliver has been doing an excellent job weeding around the flowers and rhubarb, and we look forward to pulling fresh rhubarb soon to make Ethan’s favorite cookie.

Tags

Monroe town columnist

Ashlie Stubbs writes about events and happenings in Monroe for The Republican Journal. You can reach Ashlie at ashliestubbs@gmail.com or 592-0336.

Recommended for you