Community News

Gesner Crew

Monroe’s youngest residents pose on the newly resurfaced basketball court at Gesner Park on a warm summer evening. Colorful chalk and fast bikes entertained kids for hours. Photo Courtesy of Rachel Norgang

 Photo Courtesy of Rachel Norgang

Hello Monroe!

As we transition out of hosting summer camp at our farm, we bust (literally) into our last major renovation at the house, and it’s a big one! The 30-yard dumpster arrived Tuesday and for the next few months our kitchen will be out in the backyard.

Tags

Recommended for you