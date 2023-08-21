Monroe’s youngest residents pose on the newly resurfaced basketball court at Gesner Park on a warm summer evening. Colorful chalk and fast bikes entertained kids for hours. Photo Courtesy of Rachel Norgang
As we transition out of hosting summer camp at our farm, we bust (literally) into our last major renovation at the house, and it’s a big one! The 30-yard dumpster arrived Tuesday and for the next few months our kitchen will be out in the backyard.
This is the third big renovation we’re tackling since moving to Monroe, and I’ve learned from the other two that it’s going to get real, real messy before it looks clean again! Oliver and Nolan enjoy helping to load the tractor forks and bucket with demolition and tipping it into the dumpster. The louder the crash, the bigger they smile.
Ice cream for all
Friends of Gesner Park hosted a free community ice cream social on Aug. 16. Fifty or so residents of Monroe and some from Swanville, Jackson and Brooks, came to enjoy ice cream cups provided by Stone Fox Farm Creamery and The Barn at Rosemoore. Kids ran around the field playing soccer and decorated the new surface on the basketball court with colorful chalk.
Soccer sign-ups
The Mount View MiniMites first touch program will be starting Wednesday, Sept. 13, and running every Wednesday until Oct. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. This program is free for any 4- to 7-year-olds who just want to come out, kick around and learn some skills from the high school players and coaches.
Registration forms will be right at the high school field that night, and they also have a group on the Team Reach app. If you download the app on your phone, you can punch in the Group Code to get updates and information. The code is: MVMinis.
If you have a first to fifth grader in Regional School Unit 3 and want to sign them up for Mites or Majors soccer this fall, contact Vincent Vannah at vvannah@rsu3.org. Practices will start the week of Aug. 28.