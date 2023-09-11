Even with a late summer heat wave beating down, the leaves are beginning to fall and my favorite flowers of the season, wild asters, are starting to burst along the trails and field edges. Oliver assures me the one large pumpkin that grew in our garden will turn orange soon, and I hope he’s right.
Condolences
My heart goes out to Neva Moody in Monroe, along with her children, grandchildren and other close family members and friends, as they said goodbye on Sept. 5 to husband, father, grandfather, brother and more…Dale Moody. Dale was a kind and constant pillar in the Monroe community, and his abrupt passing affects so many here in town and beyond. Strength and love go out to Neva and her family.
Apple fest
Ben and Belle and family invite you to Hooper’s Orchard's 15th annual Apple Fest and Pig Roast on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 856 Back Brooks Road in Monroe, opening at 10 a.m. The Honeycrisp trees are loaded and ready for picking, “So you think you know Maine?” trivia-themed corn maze is open, and at 11 a.m. they’ll begin serving free food and cider until it’s gone. Free hayrides will take you around the farm, and you’ll be welcome to take a stroll along the scenic 1.2-mile Apple Trail.
Winter bulk boxes
Seek-No-Further farmstead in Monroe is introducing winter bulk boxes! Extend your seasonal eating by stocking up on vegetables for the winter. The boxes will feature bulk quantities of storage crops (think carrots, potatoes, onions, cabbage, squash, etc.), as well as greens freshly harvested from their greenhouses. These boxes are a great way to fill your refrigerator or root cellar. They're also a great way to bring local produce to your holiday gatherings this winter.
The farm is offering boxes in November and December, each valued at $150, though customers are encouraged to pay along a sliding scale based on what is affordable to your household: pay less if you need, contribute more if you can. There's also a donation option if you want to support food access in Waldo County without receiving a box yourself.