Neva and Dale Moody

Neva and Dale Moody, pictured, were married for 67 years. Dale passed away on Sept. 5, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Maddo

Hello Monroe!

Even with a late summer heat wave beating down, the leaves are beginning to fall and my favorite flowers of the season, wild asters, are starting to burst along the trails and field edges. Oliver assures me the one large pumpkin that grew in our garden will turn orange soon, and I hope he’s right.

