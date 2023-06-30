And just like that, the rain and gray moved back in for a longer-than-preferred stretch. On the plus side, sunscreen application on the boys is far from my radar and I haven’t had to water my annuals scattered about the farm in planters most of the month!
Worth celebrating
Happy birthday this July to the following current, and a few former, Monroe residents: Sawyer Inman (2nd), Dean Brown (4th), Kyle Tripp (5th), Shawn Colcord (6th), Kyle Story (9th), Angela Baglione and Anna Wood-Cox (11th), Tabitha Lepore (14th), Oliver Stubbs (22nd), Bruce Stubbs and Kathleen Garrold (25th), Garrett Gatchell (26th), and Lynda Oliver and Felicia Gray (30th). May sunshine and blue skies make a return for your special days!
Town kayak
The "town kayak" at Basin Pond in Monroe, available for free use by any resident of Monroe, is now set up for another summer of paddling! It's an Old Town Loon 160T with a large open cockpit. This kayak is suitable for two people (or for two adults and a small child). Two adult-sized life jackets and two paddles are provided.
Things you may want to bring include a sponge (or rag) to clear the cobwebs and a child-sized life jacket if you need one. Please read the guidelines, posted at the pond or available by calling Ray Wirth at 513-0157. Not a Monroe resident but want to rent a boat or paddle board to use on Basin Pond? Call Basin Pond Outdoors at 525-3065 for more information. Paddle safe and have fun!
Save the date
July 12 - Tie Dye and open field night at Gesner Park, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a white T-shirt or other item to tie dye. Free event, sponsored by Friends of Gesner Park.
July 13 - Friends of Gesner Park potluck and meeting at Gesner Park, 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.