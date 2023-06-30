Community News

Nolan Stubbs

Nolan Stubbs of Monroe enjoys licking fresh whipped cream off the beater before moving into a bowl of fresh strawberry shortcake made by his mom.

 Photo by Ashlie Stubbs

Hello Monroe!

And just like that, the rain and gray moved back in for a longer-than-preferred stretch. On the plus side, sunscreen application on the boys is far from my radar and I haven’t had to water my annuals scattered about the farm in planters most of the month!

