Our boys are back to school, or “work” as Oliver often refers to it. It’s a bittersweet time for me, as I’m excited to have some hours during the day to devote to tasks I’ve managed to put off indefinitely (removing paint splatters from hardwood floors…washing windows…patching torn quilts…), but also feeling a bit lost without two young children to demand most of my attention! It’s a new routine for all of us to transition into. Wish us luck!

