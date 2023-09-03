Our boys are back to school, or “work” as Oliver often refers to it. It’s a bittersweet time for me, as I’m excited to have some hours during the day to devote to tasks I’ve managed to put off indefinitely (removing paint splatters from hardwood floors…washing windows…patching torn quilts…), but also feeling a bit lost without two young children to demand most of my attention! It’s a new routine for all of us to transition into. Wish us luck!
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Libby (Emerson) and Josh Waldron of Monroe, the town’s newest married couple. A beautiful, late August wedding was held at Stonecrest in Waldo, with the bride’s pare ts, Holly and Tim Emerson, the groom’s father, Edward Waldron (with remembrance of his late mother, Bea), the couple’s children Blake and Natailee, and numerous other close family and friends, many coming from New York, in attendance. Cheers to long years of love, adventure and compromise!
Gallery open
The Elwell Farm Gallery announces it is open for the fall, with over one hundred paintings on display, many new, including the Marsh Stream watershed area. The gallery and farm are open weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by special appointment, at the end of Elwell Road in Monroe.
Pick your own apples or pears, or just relax and enjoy the spacious new gallery. Children are especially encouraged to come to the gallery, with works of animals and goofy characters to view, and a few lucky kids will get to choose an age-appropriate painting of their own to take home for free. While visiting, try your hand at pig hollering for the free range hogs on the property. For more information, call 525-3130.
Fish on!
Troy and Cassandra Moody of Monroe, along with Troy’s parents Mike and Debbie Moody of Brooks, recently spent numerous days together as a family fishing on Lake Ontario. Troy landed a 23-pound salmon, and Mike wasn’t far behind with his own 17.5-pound salmon.
Save the date
Sept. 23: Apple Fest and Pig Roast at Hooper’s Orchard in Monroe.