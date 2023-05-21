Community News

Monroe Pledge leaders

Students from Monroe Elementary School opened the Monroe Veterans Memorial dedication ceremony by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. From left are Jasper Michell, Paige Gatchell, Carter Aitken, Griffin Harris and Eli Sholes. 

 Photo by Britany Harris

Hello Monroe!

We finally were able to get our boat in the water late last week. Oliver suggested Swan Lake and Nolan chirped “boat ride!” happily throughout the adventure. We packed a picnic lunch and some toy construction vehicles and set off from the public boat launch for Swan Lake State Park.

