Students from Monroe Elementary School opened the Monroe Veterans Memorial dedication ceremony by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. From left are Jasper Michell, Paige Gatchell, Carter Aitken, Griffin Harris and Eli Sholes.
We finally were able to get our boat in the water late last week. Oliver suggested Swan Lake and Nolan chirped “boat ride!” happily throughout the adventure. We packed a picnic lunch and some toy construction vehicles and set off from the public boat launch for Swan Lake State Park.
It was a beautiful late morning to pull up to the beach and play on the playgrounds and throw rocks and sand into the water. The boys were thrilled to beep the boat horn on the return to the launch. We look forward to many more boat rides over the next few weeks.
Worth celebrating
Congratulations to Mount View High School senior Sydney Vogel and junior Madison Oliver, both of Monroe, for their recent induction into the National Technical Honor Society. The NTHS serves to honor, recognize and empower students in Career and Technical Education. Both Sydney and Madison were inducted for excellence in the Certified Nursing Assistant program.
Memorial dedication
Memorial Day is still to come, but the Monroe Lions Club welcomed the public to its official dedication celebration of the Monroe Veterans Park earlier this month. A large crowd gathered on a beautiful early May Sunday afternoon, listening to short speeches by King Lion Michael Moody, Veteran Ronnie Moody, Sen. Chip Curry, Rep. Benjamin Hymes and Pastor Bob Evans and to two beautiful songs sung by Joella Bailey.
Stop in to visit the memorial for yourself, located along West Main Street in Monroe, across from the Monroe Church. Paved parking and numerous benches await.
Save the date
May 29 - Memorial Day in Monroe. Parade at 11 a.m., followed by chicken barbecue, church pie sale, ice cream, kids carnival games and more at Gesner Park, 122 E. Main St., Monroe
June 5 - Monroe Town Meeting; public supper at 5 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m., both at Town Hall, 8 Swan Lake Ave.
June 17 - Community Barn Dance at The Barn at Rosemoore in Monroe, 5 to 8 p.m.