Hannibal Hamlin

Vice President Hannibal Hamlin

 Source: World Digital Library

One of Maine’s most famous residents is Hannibal Hamlin, Lincoln’s first vice president.

Hamlin was born on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809. As a boy, he attended nearby Hebron Academy, and after graduating, he studied law in Portland under Samuel Fessenden. Fessenden was a staunch abolitionist, a view that Hamlim would take on and carry throughout his career in politics.

