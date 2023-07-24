One of Maine’s most famous residents is Hannibal Hamlin, Lincoln’s first vice president.
Hamlin was born on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809. As a boy, he attended nearby Hebron Academy, and after graduating, he studied law in Portland under Samuel Fessenden. Fessenden was a staunch abolitionist, a view that Hamlim would take on and carry throughout his career in politics.
After he passed the bar in 1833, Hamlin moved to Hampden, where he opened his own legal practice. His political career began with his election to the Maine House of Representatives in 1835.
Hamlin was a Jacksonian Democrat, meaning he believed that the common people should have control of the government through the democratic process, and was opposed to elite members of society having special privileges. He entered the U.S House of Representatives in 1843, and in 1848 he became one of Maine’s senators in Washington.
His views on slavery differed from those of many Democrats, and he was one of few Democrats to vote against the Kansas Nebraska Act of 1854, a proposed law that would allow the newly formed territories of Kansas and Nebraska to have “popular sovereignty,” meaning that their residents would vote on whether slavery would be legal there.
In 1856, Hamiln renounced the Democratic Party to join the newly formed anti-slavery Republican Party. The next year he ran for governor of Maine at the urging of the Republican Party. He won the governorship, but left after only about a month in office to return to the Senate.
In 1860, Lincoln chose Hamlin as his vice president. As he was a former Democrat, it was hoped Hamlin could persuade anti-slavery Democrats to join the Republican party, and as Hamlin was from Maine, he would represent the interests of the Northeast (Lincoln was from Illinois).
At that time, the vice president had little to do with the executive branch; his main role was to preside over the Senate. Unfortunately, Hamlin did not take to this role and was often absent from his duties.
When Lincoln ran for reelection in 1864, he did not invite Hamlin to be his running mate again. This was both because of Hamlin’s disinterest in his duties and the broader politics at the time. Lincoln knew that New England would support him with or without Hamlin, so to widen his geographic appeal, he ran with Tennessee Sen. Andrew Johnson instead.
After Lincoln was killed, Andrew Johnson vetoed numerous laws that tried to help the newly freed slaves. While Johnson was not a secessionist, and thus had remained in the U.S. government when Tennessee left the Union, he had never been an abolitionist and was not in favor of helping freed slaves.
One can only imagine how different reconstruction would have played out had the abolitionist Hamlin succeeded Lincoln instead. Hamlin rejoined the Senate in 1869, and served there for 11 more years. In 1881, Andrew Garfield appointed him minister of Spain, a role he held for one year before retiring.
Hamlin lived the rest of his life in his home in Bangor, where he died in 1891, aged 81.
Thank you to the Miller Center, ushistory.org and Wikipedia for providing the information for this column.
