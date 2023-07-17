Community News

This summer I was hired by the Liberty Lake Association as a boat inspector. I work each Friday, 2-6 p.m., at the Lake Saint George boat launch, inspecting both incoming and outgoing boats for invasive plants and animals such as variable watermilfoil and zebra mussels.

Of the invasive plants I and the other inspectors look for, variable and Eursian watermilfoil are probably the most pervasive. Once either variety of milfoil enters a lake, it spreads rapidly by fragmenting, and forms dense mats on the lake's surface. The mats block sunlight, killing off native aquatic plants that fish and other underwater species rely on for food and shelter. They also impair activities such as boating and swimming, and reduce water quality. Milfoil is nearly impossible to eradicate.

Montville/Liberty town columnist

