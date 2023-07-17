This summer I was hired by the Liberty Lake Association as a boat inspector. I work each Friday, 2-6 p.m., at the Lake Saint George boat launch, inspecting both incoming and outgoing boats for invasive plants and animals such as variable watermilfoil and zebra mussels.
Of the invasive plants I and the other inspectors look for, variable and Eursian watermilfoil are probably the most pervasive. Once either variety of milfoil enters a lake, it spreads rapidly by fragmenting, and forms dense mats on the lake's surface. The mats block sunlight, killing off native aquatic plants that fish and other underwater species rely on for food and shelter. They also impair activities such as boating and swimming, and reduce water quality. Milfoil is nearly impossible to eradicate.
Variable watermilfoil is native to the Midwest and Southwest, and is believed to have been introduced to New England in 1932 when it was found in Bridgeport, Connecticut. In addition to Connecticut, variable watermilfoil can now be found in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Within Maine, it infects numerous lakes.
Eurasian watermilfoil is native, as the name suggests, to Eurasia as well as North Africa. It was first introduced to the United States in the 1880s, and can now be found in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire, among other states.
Another species of invasive animals that could potentially infect Maine lakes is the zebra mussel. Native to the Black and Caspian seas, zebra mussels are believed to have been introduced to the United States on ships in the 1980s. Zebra mussels live in freshwater, and once they are introduced to a body of water, are able to quickly outcompete the native species, lowering the water body’s biodiversity. Zebra mussels can now be found in the Great Lakes and in the Mississippi and Saint Croix rivers.
None of these species can currently be found in Lake Saint George.
If you own a boat, there are several measures you can take to mitigate the risk of introducing invasive species to Lake Saint George or other bodies of water.
When you finish using your boat, inspect it thoroughly for plants or small animals, then wash it and allow it to dry before putting it in another body of water. These efforts can help preserve the biodiversity of Lake Saint George and other Maine lakes.
Thank you to the Maine Department of Invasives, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Paul Smith's College, and the U.S. Park Service for providing the information for this column.
Notices
During the months of July and August, Kate Chapin of Searsport will be displaying her artwork of collages, graphite sketches and acrylic paintings at the Liberty Library. Go to its website, liberty.lib.me.us, to learn more.
Montville Field Day will be Saturday, Aug. 12, this year.
The Montville Town Office will be closed on Friday, July 21.