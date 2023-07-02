One of the most famous people to have lived in Waldo County is Capt. Albert W. Stevens.
Stevens came from humble beginnings. He was born in Belfast in 1886 to Nathan and Alice Whitten. Nathan worked as a blacksmith and a wagon maker. Alice died when Albert was just 5 months old, and Nathan put him into the care of Albert and Nancy Stevens, who gave him the name Albert William Stevens.
In his youth, Stevens was remembered as being brave and daring, but also calculated and intelligent in his actions. He attended Belfast High School, then went on to the University of Maine, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering in 1907, and a Master’s Degree in in 1909. He went on to become a mining engineer, working in Montana, Idaho, California and Alaska.
Stevens joined the U.S. Air Service in 1918. Because he had practiced photography since college, he was put in command of an aerial photography unit. Throughout the final year of World War I he took aerial photographs of enemy movements in Europe.
After the war concluded, Stevens remained with the Air Service, and was promoted to captain in 1919. Throughout the rest of his life, Stevens was a pioneer in both aerial photography and high altitude balloon flights.
He was the first person to photograph the curvature of the earth and the first person to photograph the moon's shadow on the earth during a solar eclipse.
In 1935 Stevens and Capt. Orville Anderson ascended in a balloon to 72,395 feet above South Dakota, setting a world record for highest hot air balloon ascent that would last for over 20 years.
Stevens eventually retired to Redwood City, California, where he died in 1949 at the age of 63. Thank you to the Belfast Historical Society Museum, The University of Maine and This Day in Aviation for providing the information for this column.
