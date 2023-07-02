Community News

Capt. Albert W. Stevens

Capt. Albert W. Stevens

One of the most famous people to have lived in Waldo County is Capt. Albert W. Stevens.

Stevens came from humble beginnings. He was born in Belfast in 1886 to Nathan and Alice Whitten. Nathan worked as a blacksmith and a wagon maker. Alice died when Albert was just 5 months old, and Nathan put him into the care of Albert and Nancy Stevens, who gave him the name Albert William Stevens.

Montville/Liberty town columnist

