Coopering is the art of barrel making, and it was the most prominent industry in Montville and Liberty during their boom years in the first half of the 19th century.
The first step in constructing a barrel is to season the wood, either by firing it in a kiln or setting it in a yard for one or two years. This allows the moisture to leave the wood, and prevents the barrel from rotting.
Once seasoned, the wood is cut into staves, the boards that make up a barrel, or into the head (lid) of a barrel. Next the staves are shaped into a barrel. They are kept in place by holding rings, then toasted so that they are sufficiently flexible to the proper shape. Once the barrel is shaped appropriately, the head is inserted and the temporary holding rings are replaced by metal bands. The barrel is now ready for use.
The barrels produced in Montville in the early 20th century had two major uses: storing fish and holding lime for brick masons. The barrels used for fish would be sent down to Maine's coast, and the barrels used to store lime would be taken to growing cities, such as Portland, Bangor and Boston.
Unfortunately for Montville and Liberty, the increase in industrialization that occurred in the mid 19th century spelled the end for the barrel making industry here. Such tasks were increasingly relegated to factories in major cities, not smaller operations in small towns.
The decline of the coopering industry, along with the decline of local sawmills, caused the populations of Montville and Liberty to enter a prolonged period of population decline. Liberty's population went from a high of 1,116 in 1850, to a low of 458 in 1960. Montville's population decline was even more drastic, going from 2,153 people in 1840 to just 366 people in 1960.
Thank you to Mcclintock Distilling, the Davistown Museum and the U.S Decennial Census for providing the information for this column.
Notices
Montville Field Day will be held at the field across from the Town Office on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The Montville Historical Society will be holding a Plant Sale at the Kingdom Schoolhouse in Center Montville during the field day. They will be selling perennial plants, including daylilies donated by Bill Warman of The Maine Garden, and plants donated by our members.
During the sale, the Schoolhouse will also be staffed to welcome visitors who would like to explore the artifacts that reflect the history of Montville and its people.