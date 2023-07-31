Community News

Coopering is the art of barrel making, and it was the most prominent industry in Montville and Liberty during their boom years in the first half of the 19th century.

The first step in constructing a barrel is to season the wood, either by firing it in a kiln or setting it in a yard for one or two years. This allows the moisture to leave the wood, and prevents the barrel from rotting.

