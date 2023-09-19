Community News

Hurricane Lee is making landfall in Maine as I write this column, and Maine was placed on a Hurricane Watch for the first time since 2008. Though the hurricane is likely to have subsided to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Maine, the winds are estimated to average 40 miles per hour, with some areas experiencing 65-mph winds. The storm is estimated to stretch 400 miles across, and some parts of the coast are predicted to experience 15-foot waves. Because of this, many boats have been pulled out of the water and taken to safer ground.

Gov. Mills has declared a state of emergency because of the hurricane, as has Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has convened the incident response group because of the hurricane, the same body that was called to address the COVID pandemic and the recent wildfires in Canada. The high waves that hit the Maine coast may cause erosion and damage to oceanfront property, and because Maine is so heavily forested it is certain that many trees will be knocked down by the high winds, blocking off roads and taking down power and phone lines.

