Hurricane Lee is making landfall in Maine as I write this column, and Maine was placed on a Hurricane Watch for the first time since 2008. Though the hurricane is likely to have subsided to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Maine, the winds are estimated to average 40 miles per hour, with some areas experiencing 65-mph winds. The storm is estimated to stretch 400 miles across, and some parts of the coast are predicted to experience 15-foot waves. Because of this, many boats have been pulled out of the water and taken to safer ground.
Gov. Mills has declared a state of emergency because of the hurricane, as has Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has convened the incident response group because of the hurricane, the same body that was called to address the COVID pandemic and the recent wildfires in Canada. The high waves that hit the Maine coast may cause erosion and damage to oceanfront property, and because Maine is so heavily forested it is certain that many trees will be knocked down by the high winds, blocking off roads and taking down power and phone lines.
Eastern Maine is predicted to receive up to 5 inches of rainfall during the storm, and a flash flood warning is in effect for the area. Though Maine does not typically experience hurricanes, as its cold water is not conducive to them, it has dealt with them a number of times in the past. Hurricane Irene caused major damage to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions back in 2011, and killed a total of 49 people, but by the time it reached Maine it had lessened to a tropical storm with wind speeds under 40 mph. The last hurricane to cause major damage in Maine was Hurricane Bob, which came through Maine on Aug. 19 and 20, 1991. An evacuation order was issued for everyone living within a quarter-mile of the coast from Kittery to Rockland, and everyone living within a half-mile of the coast was encouraged to seek shelter farther inland.
Portland received 8.2 inches of rain, and Wiscasset recorded wind speeds of 92 mph, the upper range of a Category 1 hurricane. The rainfall caused the Penobscot River to flood, washing out several bridges in the process. By the time the hurricane passed, $42 million in damage was done to Maine infrastructure, 150,000 people had lost power and three people were killed. This storm is fortunately milder. I hope all of you stayed safe throughout it.
Thank you to Associated Press, Bangor Daily News, Maine.gov and the USGS for providing the information for this column.
Notices
A message from André Blanchard on environmentally sustainable products: “Concerned about plastics entering our environment, especially single-use plastics? Here is some helpful advice for reducing your household's plastic waste. You know those zip-lock plastic bags that the manufacturer hopes you will use once and then toss in the garbage? They can actually be washed out right alongside your dishes (not in a dishwasher, of course) and dried and reused many times.
"How about those liquid laundry detergent bottles that are not being recycled? There is a great replacement product for these called Tru Earth Eco-Strips (tru.earth), basically a small sheet impregnated with detergent that you can add directly to your washer's liquid detergent dispenser. Lastly, you can eliminate the plastic bottles that you buy your shampoo, conditioner and body wash in by buying bars of soap, shampoo and conditioner at the Green Store in Belfast.”
Participants in the Liberty Library Summer Reading program donated $885 to the Liberty Area Food Pantry. Forty-six people participated: 25 children, five teens, and 17 adults!